NSW Health has updated its advice on mask usage in four specific circumstances. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NSW mask recommendations: what to do

By AAP

August 3, 2020

2020-08-03 12:43:09

NSW IS NOW RECOMMENDING PEOPLE WEAR MASKS IN CERTAIN SITUATIONS.

People are being asked to wear a mask if:

* social distancing is impossible, for example on public transport;

* you are a public-facing employee, like a bartender or supermarket worker;

* you are attending a place of worship;

* you reside in an area of community transmission or near a COVID-19 cluster;

* you are a person vulnerable to COVID-19 due to your age or underlying health issues.

Woolworths and some other food retailers, like Harris Farm Markets, are already encouraging customers to wear masks while instore to protect their staff.

Social distancing remains the key method by which people can avoid catching or spreading the disease in the state, the government says.

Source: NSW Health

