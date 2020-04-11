Don Harwin quits over holiday home scandal

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin copped a police fine for staying at his Central Coast holiday home. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Don Harwin quits over holiday home scandal

By Julian Drape

April 11, 2020

2020-04-11 18:49:32

NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin has quit his portfolio two days after it was revealed he’d decamped to his Central Coast holiday home during the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Harwin on Thursday returned to his primary residence in Sydney on the premier’s instructions before announcing his resignation on Friday evening.

He’d been fined $1000 by NSW Police for relocating from Elizabeth Bay to Pearl Beach “in contravention of a current ministerial direction”.

“There is nothing more important than the work of the government in fighting the coronavirus crisis,” Mr Harwin said in a statement on Friday evening.

“I will not allow my circumstances to be a distraction from that work and I very much regret that my residential arrangements have become an issue during this time.”

Mr Harwin said he’d sought at all times to act in accordance with public health orders and “remains confident” he had done so.

But, he acknowledged, “perception is just as important during these times”. 

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a statement that Mr Harwin had “appropriately resigned from cabinet”.

“The police, who have been tasked by my government with enforcing these health orders, came to the conclusion that Minister Harwin breached the order,” the Liberal leader said on Friday evening.

“While Minister Harwin has served the people of NSW well, and he continues to assure me that he did not break the rules, the orders in place apply equally to everybody.”

The minister earlier this week said he’d been mostly living on the Central Coast for four months for health reasons.

“I live in a very built-up area in Sydney with high density and here I have windows that can open so I can have the fresh air and I can walk in fresh air and I have more room in my house here than I would have in my small apartment,” he told the Daily Telegraph in Pearl Beach.

The NSW Police commissioner has previously said people should be in lockdown at their primary residence to prevent regional hospitals from potentially becoming overwhelmed with sick city-dwellers.

Officials across the world have been caught flouting self-isolation rules and reprimanded including Scotland’s chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood and New Zealand Health Minister David Clark.

Latest sport

rugby league

NSW Government letter outlines NRL return

A NSW Government letter shows the NRL can return despite coronavirus restrictions provided it meets a number of safe workplace requirements.

rugby union

Still no agreement between RA and RUPA

Rugby Australia is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the players' association following talks with RUPA amid the coronavirus-enforced suspension of play.

Australian rules football

Hawks chief doubts AFL will use team hubs

Quarantine hubs are unlikely to be the AFL's answer to restarting the premiership season, according to Hawthorn chief executive Justin Reeves.

rugby league

NRL to check for fevers before each game

NRL players' temperatures will be checked three times on game days while strict handwashing processes will be in place when play returns during the coronavirus.

rugby league

Warriors want NRL answers before buy-in

The Warriors have a host of questions around their involvement in a revamped NRL, including the possibility of bringing families with them to Australia.

news

health

New virus death in NSW amid Easter warning

NSW's coronavirus toll has reached 23 with the death of a 91-year-old woman, as authorities implored locals to stay home over the Easter weekend.

sport

rugby league

NSW Government letter outlines NRL return

A NSW Government letter shows the NRL can return despite coronavirus restrictions provided it meets a number of safe workplace requirements.

world

epidemic and plague

Global virus death toll passes 100,000

The US is on track to overtake Italy as the country with the highest coronavirus toll, though the true figures around the world are believed be much higher.