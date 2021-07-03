FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
Brisbane and Moreton Bay have emerged from lockdown, while Greater Sydney remains confined. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Vaccination target still key to normality

By AAP

July 4, 2021

2021-07-04 09:18:15

The four-stage plan to steer Australia through the COVID-19 pandemic and back to some sort of normality outlined by the Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week hinges on the vaccination target.

That target will be predicted on medical advice and modelling by the Doherty Institute being conducted over the next month or so.

“The vaccination is the key to our ability to be able to open our borders up again and get Australia back to whatever the new normal is going to look like,” Social Services Minister Anne Ruston told Sky News’ Sunday Agenda program.

“Every Australian wants us to get to stage four as quickly as possible, but we can only do that if we know that the health and safety of Australians is being protected on the way.”

Deakin University chair of epidemiology Catherine Bennett hopes to see progressive targets which will bring the benefits that vaccine offers into more immediate reach.

“So we are not just looking at that final number when we can open up our international borders but when we are in a position to say we can triage our arrivals from overseas according to their vaccination status,” Professor Bennett told Sky News.

Meanwhile, the focus remains on the latest virus cases in NSW after they spiked to 35 on Saturday.

More than 260 cases have been uncovered in the current NSW outbreak, which has seen millions of people subjected to a two-week lockdown. 

On Saturday, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said it was too soon to know whether the stay-at-home orders would be extended, but “the next few days will be telling”.

The lockdown of Greater Sydney, the Central Coast, Blue Mountains and Wollongong is currently due to end on July 9.

But the state’s health authorities have issued a fresh alert for exposure sites in Eumundi, Sunshine Beach, Carina, Carindale and Tingalpa.

Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory emerge from snap lockdowns, while the New Zealand government will resume quarantine-free travel from Tasmania, ACT, South Australia and Victoria from midnight on Sunday..

