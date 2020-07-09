Discover Australian Associated Press

The NSW premier wants all residents in towns on the Victorian border to stay put for the time being. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

health

NSW on high alert over Victoria outbreak

By AAP

July 9, 2020

2020-07-09 21:45:11

NSW residents have been told to be on high alert as health authorities work to flush out any potential “seeding” of COVID-19 in border communities.

Three coronavirus cases were confirmed in Albury on the NSW-Victoria border on Thursday, as a virus outbreak escalates in the southern state.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Thursday said the Victorian outbreak was a wake-up call and everyone should be “in a state of high alert”.

She did not announce any changes to restrictions but warned the widespread community transmission in the southern state was a huge risk for NSW.

“We need to make sure there hasn’t been any seeding prior to that rate of community transmission becoming apparent in Melbourne,” she said.

Ms Berejiklian added it would be up to a fortnight before the situation became clear, with health authorities aware the virus may be “bubbling away” under the surface.

The premier reiterated that all residents of NSW-Victoria border towns should stay put for the time being and those from elsewhere in the state should not approach the border.

NSW reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 11 in hotel quarantine and two family members in Albury flagged earlier in the week.

An additional family member in Albury tested positive to COVID-19 after the 8pm deadline for case numbers, NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said on Thursday.

More than 125,000 exemption permits were issued by Thursday for people living in NSW-Victoria border communities, allowing them to cross between the two.

Meanwhile, Queensland’s borders will open from midday on Friday for the first time since closing on March 25 to stymie the spread of COVID-19.

Those planning to cross the Queensland border from NSW are being warned of queues up to 20 kilometres long, with NSW Police Superintendent Dave Roptell urging drivers to be patient.

Travellers will need identification and a border declaration stating they have not visited Victoria over the previous 14 days to enter Queensland.

