NSW's premier has implored people to observe social distancing rules as COVID-19 cases pass 800. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

health

NSW on precipice of major virus outbreak

By Heather McNab

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 22:19:41

A woman in her 70s has become the seventh person in NSW to die from COVID-19 as the number of cases in the state soars past 800.

The woman, who was a passenger on the Ruby Princess cruise ship which docked in Sydney, died in hospital on Tuesday morning, taking the national toll to eight.

“There have been 107 cases diagnosed in NSW from the Ruby Princess and 26 cases interstate,” a NSW Health spokesperson said.

The Ruby Princess berthed at Circular Quay a week ago.

The woman who died was one of three initial passengers whose specimen was taken on board but tested positive after the ship docked.

NSW is at a critical stage as the number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 800 with the premier warning that people who ignore social distancing rules will face harsh penalties.

Gladys Berejiklian said the state was sitting on the precipice of a more serious outbreak and had to avoid the mistakes of other countries.

The number of COVID-19 cases reached 818 on Tuesday, an increase of 149 overnight.

Twelve people are in intensive care with eight of them requiring ventilators.

The premier implored people to follow social distancing rules and warned authorities are “ramping up” compliance.

It comes as a NSW government bill which passed parliament on Tuesday night aims to tackle the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

Under the legislation, police will be able to arrest people reasonably suspected of breaching COVID-19 public health orders and return them home or to their place of detention.

The Corrective Services commissioner could grant conditional parole to certain offenders before their non-parole period if the pandemic makes it necessary.

Ms Berejiklian hit back at critics who say she confused people with her decision to keep schools open while encouraging parents to keep children at home if possible.

“I don’t want to be another example of a jurisdiction that didn’t do what it needed to do at the right time,” she said.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said the absentee rate across public schools was 41 per cent on Monday, which she had expected to increase significantly on Tuesday.

Pubs, cinemas, gyms and churches are now closed across the nation in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus while public transport in NSW will continue operating despite a steep decline in passengers.

