Four more people have died from coronavirus in NSW, bringing the state’s death toll to 16.

The deaths were all men, aged 61, 76, 80, and 91, NSW Health protection executive director Dr Jeremy McAnulty confirmed on Sunday.

“Our condolences go to the family,” Mr McAnulty told reporters in Sydney.

“That brings a total of 16 deaths in NSW.”

In the 24 hours to 8pm, NSW recorded 87 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 2580, Health Minister Brad Hazzard told reporters on Sunday.