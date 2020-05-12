Discover Australian Associated Press

More than 30 coronavirus-related legal amendments will be put to the NSW parliament on Tuesday. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NSW parliament resumes for COVID-19 bill

By Dominica Sanda

May 12, 2020

2020-05-12 17:34:25

A scaled-back NSW parliament will sit for one day so politicians can push through COVID-19 legislation but the opposition says question time should also make a comeback.

The coalition government is expected to introduce legislation on measures to help tackle the coronavirus crisis.

The Berejiklian government hopes to drive the COVID-19 Legislation Amendment (Emergency Measures) Bill (No 2) through both houses on Tuesday.

Politicians will be required to socially distance with just 23 MPs allowed in each of the two houses at any one time.

“(The bill) proposes more than thirty amendments to strengthen the ability of citizens, businesses and the NSW government to respond to the challenges of the pandemic,” Attorney-General Mark Speakman said in a statement.

NSW Labor will be pushing for question time to recommence on Tuesday so that politicians are put “back to work”.

“The community of NSW has a right to ask questions through their members of parliament in the middle of a pandemic, that’s the vehicle to do it and that’s what we will be pushing for,” opposition frontbencher Ryan Park said Monday.

The opposition will also seek to ensure MPs resolve that parliament resumes on June 2.

The NSW parliament was suspended on March 24 after MPs worked to fast-track COVID-19 and bushfire relief legislation.

Both houses sat in a significantly scaled-back parliament to ensure the passage of the bills. 

