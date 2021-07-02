NSW Police commissioner to leave next year

NSW’s top cop is pulling the plug on a 34-year career in policing but says he won’t be leaving his post for another nine months.

Commissioner Mick Fuller, 53, plans to stand down in April next year after joining NSW Police in 1987 as a constable in Kogarah.

He progressed through the ranks – including as a first commander on scene for the 2014 Sydney Lindt Cafe siege – to become commissioner in 2017.

The NSW government has accepted Mr Fuller’s decision and will begin the process to find his successor later this year.

Mr Fuller emphasised he wanted someone inside the force to succeed him. There are currently five NSW Police deputy commissioners.

However Mr Fuller said he would consider staying on in his position if the circumstances demanded it, such as a serious COVID-19 outbreak.

NSW Police has overseen NSW’s hotel quarantine system amid the pandemic and has been responsible for compliance amid lockdowns.

“I’m sort of feeling as though it’s a false finish … I’ve still got another full six, seven, eight months to go and probably the vaccine rollout is key to NSW getting past COVID as the primary emergency,” Mr Fuller told 2GB radio.

“The last thing I wanted to do was just up and walk out.”

Mr Fuller, a father of four, said he would seek a role in the private sector after leaving the force and wanted to spend more time with his family.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian and shadow police minister Walt Secord lauded Mr Fuller for his service to the force, including during the pandemic.

“We need him now more than ever – I know he’ll give the job 100 per cent until the day he retires,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

Mr Secord said Mr Fuller had done a “sterling job” as commissioner and that his replacement should be someone with deep local knowledge.

The Police Association of NSW also said Mr Fuller’s leadership had been “fundamentally important” to the force since 2017.