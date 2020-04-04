NSW defends handling of Ruby Princess

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Kerry Chant says if she knew COVID-19 was aboard the Ruby Princess she would have acted differently. Image by Simon Bullard/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

NSW defends handling of Ruby Princess

By Steve Zemek

April 4, 2020

2020-04-04 14:13:36

Brad Hazzard has defended the governments’s handling of the Ruby Princess saga as pressure mounted on the NSW Health minister.

As the state’s coronavirus count grew by 104 on Saturday, Mr Hazzard staunchly stood behind his staff who had allowed the cruise ship to disembark in Sydney earlier in the month.

The government is under fire after leaked emails revealed that results of on-board swab tests of passengers who were showing signs of influenza would have been available later that day.

“The NSW Health expert panel has assessed the Ruby Princess as NOT requiring on board health assessment in Sydney,” NSW Health said in the email.

A total of 622 passengers on board have tested positive for COVID-19 including 342 residing in NSW, with the handling of the saga to be investigated by NSW Police commissioner Mick Fuller.

Test results which were revealed by the government on March 20 showed that four passengers had contracted the virus while on board but by that time 2647 people had left the ship.

Labor ramped up their attack on the government, calling on the health minister to resign.

But a defiant Mr Hazzard said that NSW Health had worked “their hearts out” to keep the state safe and told critics to “take a step back”.

“Can I just say that the experts who made the decision were the best in the world,” Mr Hazzard said.

“And the appropriate thing at this point is for the investigation to continue. 

“Each of the staff of the Chief Health Officer who made the decision made it to the best of their ability. And those people are experts in their field.”

NSW Health said they were aware of 11 people who had contracted COVID-19 through close contact with Ruby Princess passengers.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said if they had known that coronavirus was on board the ship, they would have disembarked the passengers differently and moved them to self-isolation.

But she said that would have only prevented 11 cases of the virus.

“Cases that we could have averted by decanting people in a more ordered way with face masks and taking them directly to their homes, would have been in the order of 11,” Dr Chant said.

“The people that have acquired their infection on the cruise ship could not have been avoided and every period of time that people were on that cruise ship, there were actually at risk of more transmission on the cruise ship in a very, vulnerable age group. “

Over one in 10 of the state’s 2493 coronavirus cases are connected to the Ruby Princess as well as seven of NSW’s 12 deaths related to the virus.

Labor opposition leader Jodi McKay said the government’s actions amounted to a “cover up” and slammed them for allowing the ship to disembark without testing or quarantine. 

“This is one of the greatest health disasters in this state’s history,” she said.

“The buck stops with the health minister and we are today calling for the health minister to stand aside.”

Latest news

virus diseases

NSW defends handling of Ruby Princess

NSW's coronavirus total is at 2493 after an additional 104 cases were diagnosed as the government defends its handling of the Ruby Princess debacle.

disease

COVID-19 kills cruise ship passenger in WA

An Artania cruise ship passenger in his 60s, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, has died in a Perth hospital.

health

Coronavirus death toll rises to 12 in NSW

The coronavirus death toll has risen to 12 in NSW after a 74-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man died from the infection.

politics

Childcare rescue package a welcome relief

The childcare sector and parents say a rescue package that will make care free during the coronavirus crisis will help to keep centres open.

virus diseases

Virus cases nearly half of expectations

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australians' response to social distancing measures has cut the number of predicted cases in the country by 5000.

news

disease

COVID-19 kills cruise ship passenger in WA

An Artania cruise ship passenger in his 60s, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, has died in a Perth hospital.

sport

soccer

A-League clubs, PFA to meet over pay

The A-League clubs and football's players' union will meet in a bid to resolve their stand-off over player pay during the league's suspension.

world

virus diseases

NY in 'race against time' as US cases rise

New York's mayor is warning that the city desperately needs more medical personnel, supplies and hospital beds as its COVID-19 death toll nears 3000.