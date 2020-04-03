Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW Police are urging people to follow self-isolation rules during the COVID-19 pandemic. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

NSW police crackdown on virus isolation

By Ashlea Witoslawski

April 3, 2020

2020-04-03 21:20:56

NSW Police are urging people to follow self-isolation rules during the COVID-19 pandemic as infringement notices continue to be rolled out across the state.

A 68-year-old man faced court on Friday after police approached a group drinking alcohol at Bankstown City Plaza on Thursday.

Police discovered the Yagoona man had already been served an infringement notice two days earlier. He was fined $1500.

Two more people have died from coronavirus in NSW, including an elderly man who had been a cruise ship passenger, taking the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 12.

The deaths – the second and third outside of Sydney – take the national coronavirus toll to 27.

The 75-year-old man who died in Wollongong Hospital had been a passenger on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship, NSW Health said in a statement on Friday.

A 74-year-old woman who died in Albury Base Hospital overnight had acquired COVID-19 overseas.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in NSW has reached 2389, with 91 new cases from the previous 24 hours.

Cruise ships have become a major source of infection in NSW with more than 470 cases linked to several vessels, including 351 cases from the Ruby Princess and 84 from the Ovation of the Seas.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller will lead an investigation into the Ruby Princess cruise ship fiasco in which infected passengers were allowed off the ship before test results were known.

