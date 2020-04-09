Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW police will be out in force over the Easter long weekend to enforce social distancing rules. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NSW police target travellers, road users

By Jodie Stephens

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 15:16:40

NSW police will patrol caravan parks and use technology such as number plate recognition to ensure people are following social distancing rules over the Easter long weekend.

The state’s police commissioner has warned officers will be out in force to ensure people are abiding by the road rules, and public health orders designed to tackle the coronavirus threat.

Mick Fuller on Wednesday said police would use all of their powers and technology – including number plate recognition and road cameras – to identify people who shouldn’t be travelling under social distancing restrictions.

He said officers were going through caravan parks early and issuing warnings.

“The big focus will be on our country roads, those back streets, our main highways, the caravan parks right across country NSW,” he told reporters.

“People will be given one opportunity to pack up, go back to your home state, go back home, otherwise we will unfortunately have to issue tickets.”

The government has repeatedly urged Easter holiday-makers to cancel their non-essential travel as part of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Under social distancing rules, people are allowed to travel to work, the supermarket, pharmacy and medical appointments, or for exercise.

Police are also conducting a state-wide road safety operation over the long weekend, with traffic offences attracting double demerit points.

“Those who are driving on the roads during this long weekend will need to have a good reason to do so, but like always they need to abide by the road rules,” NSW Police Minister David Elliott said in a statement on Wednesday.

Centre for Road Safety executive director Bernard Carlon urged motorists to not be complacent, saying there were still road deaths in NSW on most days despite a drop in traffic.

“It only takes one person to make an error that leads to a crash so we need everyone who is on the roads to stick to the speed limit, put the phone down, obey all of the rules and take care,” Mr Carlon said in a statement.

“Our emergency services and hospital staff are already busy enough – don’t add to their workload this long weekend by ending in up a crash because of a poor decision made on the road.”

