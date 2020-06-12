COVID-19 case closes eastern Sydney school

NSW’s two-week streak of no new locally-acquired COVID-19 could be over after a school in Sydney’s eastern suburbs was closed because of a potential case.

Rose Bay Public School is closed on Friday, with students learning from home, while NSW Health investigates a possible case of COVID-19 in a staff member, the school said in a statement on its website.

NSW has not confirmed a community-derived COVID-19 case for two weeks.

The state recorded three new COVID-19 cases on Friday – two in travellers in hotel quarantine and a previous case stemming from the Greg Mortimer cruise ship off the coast of South America.

NSW Health says in a statement the illness of the Rose Bay Public School staff member, a before and after-school care worker, remains under investigation.

Five previously confirmed cases have also been chalked off the list, with the state recording 3115 COVID-19 cases to date. No one is in intensive care.

It comes as NSW Police say they will not hesitate to prosecute anyone who attends upcoming Sydney protests because of COVID-19 health and safety concerns.

Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing says the protest connected to the Black Lives Matter campaign on Friday evening is unauthorised because police were not formally notified.

More than 1000 people are expected to attend the protest in Sydney.

Mr Willing says police will deploy significant resources to enforce the existing health order which bans mass gatherings, and would issue move-on directions to attendees.

Mr Willing also welcomed the NSW Supreme Court’s decision on Thursday night to block a refugee rights protest scheduled for Saturday in Sydney.

“While the NSW Police Force recognises and supports the rights of individuals to exercise their right to free speech in normal circumstances, these are not normal circumstances,” Mr Willing said in a statement on Thursday.

“If people choose to break the law and attend this protest, police will not hesitate to take the appropriate action against them.”

Justice Michael Walton, who on Thursday granted the NSW Police application for the protest to be declared a prohibited public gathering, accepted the argument public health risks “outweigh the rights of public assembly and free speech”.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller this week said people attending rallies could be issued $1000 fines.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell, meanwhile, announced on Friday that school sports could resume from the start of term three in late July.

It follows the announcement that community sport for both adults and children will recommence in NSW from July 1, with the state government on Friday committing $27 million to aid its resumption.

“The sports industry is a large part of our economy but more than that it contributes to wellbeing right across our state – mental health, physical exercise, being part of a community,” acting Sport Minister Geoff Lee said.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic we’ve seen sports actually stop and put on pause.

“There’s no registration fees, no fundraising, no barbecues, no raffles.”

Up to 12,500 local sporting clubs will receive payments of up to $1000 while payments will also be made to 95 state sporting organisations.