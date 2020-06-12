COVID-19 case closes eastern Sydney school

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW Police say they will not hesitate to prosecute anyone who attends upcoming Sydney protests. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

COVID-19 case closes eastern Sydney school

By Dominica Sanda and Heather McNab

June 12, 2020

2020-06-12 11:35:48

NSW’s two-week streak of no new locally-acquired COVID-19 could be over after a school in Sydney’s eastern suburbs was closed because of a potential case.

Rose Bay Public School is closed on Friday, with students learning from home, while NSW Health investigates a possible case of COVID-19 in a staff member, the school said in a statement on its website.

NSW has not confirmed a community-derived COVID-19 case for two weeks.

The state recorded three new COVID-19 cases on Friday – two in travellers in hotel quarantine and a previous case stemming from the Greg Mortimer cruise ship off the coast of South America.

NSW Health says in a statement the illness of the Rose Bay Public School staff member, a before and after-school care worker, remains under investigation.

Five previously confirmed cases have also been chalked off the list, with the state recording 3115 COVID-19 cases to date. No one is in intensive care.

It comes as NSW Police say they will not hesitate to prosecute anyone who attends upcoming Sydney protests because of COVID-19 health and safety concerns. 

Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing says the protest connected to the Black Lives Matter campaign on Friday evening is unauthorised because police were not formally notified.

More than 1000 people are expected to attend the protest in Sydney.

Mr Willing says police will deploy significant resources to enforce the existing health order which bans mass gatherings, and would issue move-on directions to attendees.

Mr Willing also welcomed the NSW Supreme Court’s decision on Thursday night to block a refugee rights protest scheduled for Saturday in Sydney.

“While the NSW Police Force recognises and supports the rights of individuals to exercise their right to free speech in normal circumstances, these are not normal circumstances,” Mr Willing said in a statement on Thursday.

“If people choose to break the law and attend this protest, police will not hesitate to take the appropriate action against them.”

Justice Michael Walton, who on Thursday granted the NSW Police application for the protest to be declared a prohibited public gathering, accepted the argument public health risks “outweigh the rights of public assembly and free speech”.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller this week said people attending rallies could be issued $1000 fines.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell, meanwhile, announced on Friday that school sports could resume from the start of term three in late July.

It follows the announcement that community sport for both adults and children will recommence in NSW from July 1, with the state government on Friday committing $27 million to aid its resumption.

“The sports industry is a large part of our economy but more than that it contributes to wellbeing right across our state – mental health, physical exercise, being part of a community,” acting Sport Minister Geoff Lee said.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic we’ve seen sports actually stop and put on pause.

“There’s no registration fees, no fundraising, no barbecues, no raffles.”

Up to 12,500 local sporting clubs will receive payments of up to $1000 while payments will also be made to 95 state sporting organisations.

Latest news

virus diseases

Infected Vic protester won't be named

Victorian health authorities have stressed they won't breach health record laws by revealing a Melbourne protester who tested positive for coronavirus.

virus diseases

Infected Vic protester won't be named

Victorian health authorities have stressed they won't breach health record laws by revealing a Melbourne protester who tested positive for coronavirus.

virus diseases

COVID-19 case closes eastern Sydney school

A school in Sydney's east has temporarily closed as NSW Health investigates a potential staff coronavirus case while three new cases have been confirmed.

politics

Embrace best and worst of history: expert

Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal Australia must be brought together before the nation has proved itself, indigenous historian Bruce Pascoe says.

politics

Disability virus charge to end next month

A 10 per cent loading fee being paid by people with disabilities for support services will end on July 1.

news

virus diseases

Infected Vic protester won't be named

Victorian health authorities have stressed they won't breach health record laws by revealing a Melbourne protester who tested positive for coronavirus.

sport

Australian rules football

Lumumba wants public admission from Pies

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley wants to mend the club's relationship with Heritier Lumumba, following the premiership player's racism claims.

world

virus diseases

Second coronavirus wave feared after demos

European officials have warned of a second wave of coronavirus infections across the continent as spikes were reported in South Korea and India.