The premier has criticised SA's decision to exclude her state from a travel bubble. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NSW premier blasts SA ‘bubble’ exclusion

By Angelo Risso

June 18, 2020

2020-06-18 09:07:15

NSW has recorded just one new COVID-19 case, prompting the premier to again criticise domestic border closures and her state’s “crazy” exclusion from a South Australian travel bubble.

The case recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm Tuesday involved an overseas traveller in hotel quarantine after 12,000 tests were carried out.

Gladys Berejiklian is baffled at the SA government decision to lift border restrictions on travellers from Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Tasmania – but not NSW – from midnight last night.

Residents of those states and territories will no longer be required to quarantine for 14 days when they arrive in SA for business or holidays.

“None of this makes sense to me,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Wednesday.

“Yes, we comprise a number of states and each premier has led their state in a different way or (taken) a different approach, but that’s no reason to have internal borders … I can’t see the logic in it. I think it’s crazy.”

At this stage, SA plans to lift border restrictions related to NSW, Queensland and Victoria on July 20. However, it could be looking at an earlier date for Queensland.

Ms Berejiklian has repeatedly expressed her displeasure with intrastate border closures – notably those of Queensland, which have caused problems for NSW border towns such as Tweed Heads.

The NSW government, meanwhile, will from July 1 lift coronavirus-related guidelines on daily capacity across the public transport network to 1.3 million – up from about 875,000 but below the full 2.2 million capacity.

The change means more people can jump on trains, buses and ferries than previously deemed appropriate, but Ms Berejiklian encouraged workers to keep staggering start times to avoid peak hour rushes.

Buses and trains would continue to be cleaned at least three times daily.

From July 1 a train will be able to carry 68 commuters per carriage, while 23 commuters can sit on a bus and 450 people can take a ferry.

Regional NSW sale yards will also be back in business for both vendors and buyers, with restrictions eased on attendance numbers.

