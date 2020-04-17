Discover Australian Associated Press

Twenty nine people connected to Anglicare's Newmarch House facility were confirmed with COVID-19. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

health

NSW Premier considers rostered school days

By Greta Stonehouse

April 17, 2020

2020-04-17 19:35:02

The NSW premier is looking into a rostering system for schools to return to face-to-face learning as the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state continues to remain low.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said more school students would be back in classrooms from the third week of term two on May 11, with children to stagger the days they attend school. 

Meanwhile, testing at Anglicare’s Newmarch House in Caddens in western Sydney will ramp up after 29 people connected with the facility were confirmed to have COVID-19. 

Coronavirus cases linked to the aged care home are expected to increase after a worker attended the facility for six consecutive days with mild symptoms before testing positive. 

Of those cases, three are overseas-acquired and at least 20 are contacts of the female employee who attended work with a sore throat.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said aged care workers needed to take extra care because COVID-19 was highly contagious in institutional settings such as nursing homes.

Most cases at Newmarch House, which has 96 residents, remain mild and Anglicare says they are being cared for by a specially-trained team.

Meanwhile, more than 5600 people will be sent online questionnaires in relation to the Ruby Princess cruise ship debacle. 

The survey, which makes up one of NSW Police’s largest-ever investigations, includes questions about who passengers travelled with, offshore trips and medical treatment. 

There are 153 crew aboard the Ruby Princess cruise ship with confirmed cases of COVID-19, while at least 13 crew members have been evacuated to NSW hospitals.

The state’s total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 2926, after 29 new cases were confirmed on Friday. 

A seven-week-old baby boy was among the new cases.

