NSW premier cools NRL push for crowds

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has poured cold water on the NRL goal to have match crowds by July 1. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

NSW premier cools NRL push for crowds

By Pamela Whaley

May 28, 2020

2020-05-28 14:26:33

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian doubts the NRL can have crowds back as soon as July 1 despite the ambition of ARLC chairman Peter V’landys, who claims there’s no good reason why they aren’t back now.

Having masterminded this week’s NRL’s return from the COVID-19 shutdown, well ahead of other sporting codes, V’landys has set a new goal of allowing crowds at games by July 1

To do so the move will need to be cleared as safe by state governments and health authorities.

On Thursday Berejiklian poured cold water on V’landys’ hopes.

“A lot of people are looking forward (to NRL being back on TV). I’m glad it gives some normality back to NSW,” she said. 

“(But) I can’t see (crowds returning) by that date.”

Berejiklian’s comments came after Australian Medical Association president Tony Bartone described the NRL’s push to have crowds by the start of July as “absurd and dangerous”.

However V’landys doubled down on his mission to start filling the empty stadiums, saying there was no good reason why a crowd could not attend Thursday’s season-restart match between Brisbane and Parramatta at Suncorp Stadium.

V’landys said he wanted to see common sense used.

“There should be (a crowd at Thursday’s game). I see no reason why there can’t be,” V’Landys told 2GB.

“And you have to base it on data, not emotional scare-mongering cliches.

“That’s what they do. They bring up these cliches that put fear into people.

“They’ve got no data to show.

“The infection rate is less than half a per cent — how low do we need to get it?

“I just can’t believe what we’re going through at the moment because our infection rate is less than half a per cent and has been for 40 or 50 days.

“When we stopped playing the game it was 25.5 per cent.

“There’s a level of risk in anything you do in life.

“What we have to be doing is assessing the risk and acting accordingly, rather than having this overall blanket policy that is stifling everyone.”

Latest sport

rugby league

NSW premier cools NRL push for crowds

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian doubts the NRL can have crowds back by July despite Peter V'landys' insistence Thursday's game could have a crowd.

rugby league

Roosters won't target Latrell: Robinson

Roosters coach Trent Robinson says his team will not change the way they play to focus on former star Latrell Mitchell when they face the Rabbitohs on Friday.

rugby league

ASADA delay on Xerri cost Sharks Morris

Cronulla would have retained NRL veteran Josh Morris had they known that Bronson Xerri failed a drug test in November and faced a four-year ban.

Australian rules football

Swans' Franklin suffers more injury pain

Sydney's superstar veteran forward Lance Franklin has suffered another hamstring setback at Swans training following an injury-riddled 2019 AFL season.

rugby league

Xerri drug case an isolated issue: Sharks

Cronulla's Bronson Xerri was on Tuesday stood down or testing positive to performance-enhancing drugs but the NRL club's CEO insists it's an isolated issue.

news

politics

RBA nods at PM's post-virus reform plans

The head of Australia's central bank says reform is needed as a shadow looms over the economy as it recovers from coronavirus.

sport

rugby league

Roosters won't target Latrell: Robinson

Roosters coach Trent Robinson says his team will not change the way they play to focus on former star Latrell Mitchell when they face the Rabbitohs on Friday.

world

civil unrest

Lawmakers ejected from HK bill debate

Three lawmakers have been ejected from Hong Kong's legislative chamber as it debates a contentious bill to criminalise insulting the Chinese national anthem.