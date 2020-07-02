COVID-19 case at Sydney supermarket

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Gladys Berejiklian says NSW will look at beefing up health checks at airports for Melbourne flights. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

health

COVID-19 case at Sydney supermarket

By Dominica Sanda

July 2, 2020

2020-07-02 13:52:04

A NSW man who spent two weeks in hotel quarantine in Victoria has tested positive to COVID-19 after returning to Sydney and working at a supermarket.

NSW Health chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said the man is an employee at Woolworths in Balmain and tested positive to the virus after his employer noticed he had minor symptoms.

He worked at the store between June 27 and 28 and 50 employees are now in isolation after being identified as close contacts. The store has undergone a deep clean.

The man had been in hotel quarantine in Victoria from June 11 to June 26 after flying from Bangladesh. He tested positive to COVID-19 on day four of his quarantine period.

Dr Chant said he was assessed as not infectious and cleared of the virus before he was discharged, but it’s unclear if this assessment included another COVID-19 test.

He reported “persistent symptoms” to NSW Health in Sydney and is believed to have been at the “tail end” of the infection while he was working.

“The level of virus detected is very, very low … but because he’s also got symptoms we’re just treating this as the utmost of precaution that he may be infectious,” Dr Chant told reporters in Sydney on Thursday.

“We do assess the risk as low.”

She said remnants of the virus may still exist in people for up to eight weeks, but people are deemed non-infectious if they’re symptom free for 72 hours and if at least 10 days have passed since the onset of symptoms.

“For the utmost of caution we are treating him as possibly infectious,” she said.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said people who’ve shopped at Woolworths in Balmain should be alert to developing symptoms.

Mr Hazzard also warned that health authorities will be screening people at airports across NSW to ensure Melbourne residents from COVID-19 outbreak areas are not entering the state.

Any who do try to enter NSW could face six months’ imprisonment or a fine of $11,000 from Thursday.

“Just don’t come,” he said alongside Dr Chant.

NSW residents who return from Melbourne hotspots, meanwhile, will be required to self-isolate at home for 14 days and could face similar penalties if they skip quarantine. 

The health minister also warned that Victorians from outside the Melbourne hotspots who visit NSW should brace for extra attention from police, including having their cars stopped.

Mr Hazzard urged the Victorian government to start screening people at its own airports and train stations to ensure residents of hotspot areas are not flouting lockdown rules.

Residents of 36 Melbourne suburbs have been sent back into lockdown for a month in a bid to contain a high number of new coronavirus cases detected in the past fortnight.

Victoria on Thursday reported 77 new COVID-19 cases, compared with eight in NSW, all of them returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

One patient in NSW is currently in intensive care.

People trying to enter NSW stadiums from this week will also be required to show their driver’s licence to prove they’re not from Victoria.

But the NSW-Victoria border will not be closed.

Meanwhile, limits on attendance numbers in NSW were relaxed from Wednesday for funerals, weddings, places of worship and community sport, as long as the one-person-per-four-square-metre rule applies.

Latest news

health

COVID-19 case at Sydney supermarket

A NSW man who tested positive to COVID-19 after completing hotel quarantine in Victoria had a low infection rate while working at a Sydney supermarket.

epidemic and plague

Vic reviews virus hot spots school return

Victoria has recorded another 77 new cases of coronavirus as 10 hot spot postcodes are locked down, and the chief health officer warns more deaths are possible.

politics

Australia could offer Hong Kong safe haven

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is considering offering safe haven to people in Hong Kong endangered by new national security laws imposed by China.

crime, law and justice

Jarryd Hayne rape trial set for November

Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne's two-week aggravated sexual assault trial is set to be heard by a NSW jury in November.

health

Virus vaccine in SA human trials

A vaccine candidate for the COVID-19 is about to enter human trials in Adelaide.

news

epidemic and plague

Vic reviews virus hot spots school return

Victoria has recorded another 77 new cases of coronavirus as 10 hot spot postcodes are locked down, and the chief health officer warns more deaths are possible.

sport

Australian rules football

Victorian AFL clubs awaiting hub clarity

Victoria's AFL clubs are awaiting news on when and where they'll be sent into interstate hubs amid the state's coronavirus spike.

world

virus diseases

Some countries face long virus battle: WHO

Countries that have the right systems in place should be able to contain new coronavirus flare-ups, the World Health Organisation says.