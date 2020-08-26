NSW premier rejects Latham’s uranium bill

The NSW government has ruled out supporting a One Nation bill to repeal state bans on uranium mining and nuclear facilities.

The bill from One Nation MP Mark Latham sought to remove all state-based barriers to uranium mining and the construction and operation of certain nuclear facilities.

Under Mr Latham’s draft legislation, it would become legal to mine for uranium in NSW for the first time since 1987 – however, a ban on nuclear facilities would remain because of Commonwealth prohibitions.

But NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday said the bill won’t have the backing of cabinet.

“Cabinet will be recommending to the party room that Mr Latham’s bill not be supported,” she told reporters.

Mr Latham hit out at the government, saying it finds it easier to destroy jobs than create them.

“While NSW continues to ban entire industries in a recession, the big winner is South Australia with its successful uranium mining industry,” he said in a statement to AAP.

There are fears among environmental groups the NSW government is considering its own bill, with Deputy Premier John Barilaro reportedly asked to research a business case.

The NSW Nationals leader – who earlier this year said his party would back the One Nation bill – will undertake his own research around uranium mining before the coalition will consider lifting the ban, the Sydney Morning Herald has reported.

Nature Conservation Council chief executive Chris Gambian said uranium mining and nuclear power are “dirty, dangerous and unnecessary”.

“If the ban is lifted, the Berejiklian government will be solely responsible for kick-starting this toxic industry in NSW,” Mr Gambian said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Apart from being devastating to the land and ground-water, uranium mining would put already overstretched water resources under even more extreme pressure.

“Let’s be very clear: we will fight this proposal every step of the way.”