NSW premier urges weekend virus testing

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is urging people with even the mildest symptoms to come forward for COVID-19 testing over the weekend.

The state’s residents have been asked to behave responsibly as NSW’s coronavirus restrictions are eased while those with even the mildest symptoms have been urged to come forward for testing.

The changes to restrictions from Friday now allow up to two adults and their dependent children to visit another household anywhere across the state.

Ms Berejiklian urged people to be cautious, warning social distancing must still be maintained as well as extra hygiene precautions, particularly when visiting people aged over 70 or those with underlying health conditions.

NSW has recorded nine new coronavirus cases from more than 7000 tests in the previous 24 hours.

People have also been urged to get tested over the weekend when testing numbers usually drop.

“Please come forward even if you have the mildest symptoms,” she said in Sydney.

“You don’t need to wait until Monday. You could be unintentionally passing on the disease without knowing you have it.”

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said of the nine new cases, three are residents at the Anglicare-run Newmarch House aged care home, four are community transmissions and one is under investigation.

There are now 3027 COVID-19 cases across the state, including 37 residents and 24 staff members at Newmarch House near Penrith in western Sydney.

Dr Chant also confirmed the death of a 74-year-old male resident of Newmarch House, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths at the facility to 13.

It is NSW’s 43rd coronavirus death, taking the national toll to 93.

Dr Chant urged people in Penrith in particular to come forward for testing after authorities found a strain of coronavirus circulating in that area.

More than 2290 people have recovered from COVID-19 in NSW, with 14 infected people in intensive care, 12 of them requiring ventilators.

The NSW government also released heat maps that identify COVID-19 cases by postcode and show how many people have recovered, the estimated number of active local cases and the number of tests completed.