Ardern takes aim at Aust deportations

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has urged Scott Morrison to rethink Australia’s criminal deportation policy, which is causing unintended hardship.

Ms Ardern used a media conference in Sydney alongside her Australian counterpart to deliver a blunt message on the policy, which has seen about 2000 people sent back to New Zealand.

“Australia is well within its rights to deport individuals who break your laws. New Zealand does the same. But we have a simple request – send back Kiwis, genuine Kiwis,” she said.

“Do not deport your people and your problems.”

She said many of the deportees “on any common sense test” identified as being Australian.

“Just a few weeks ago I met a woman who moved to Australia, not much older than one year old,” she said.

“She told me she had no connection to our country, but had three children in Australia.

“She was in a crisis centre, having returned to a country she did not feel was her own.”

The NZ leader also pleaded with the Morrison government to provide more rights to New Zealanders working in Australia, such as the ability to work as a public servant or access the national disability insurance scheme.

“Evidence shows that the vast majority are providing a net benefit to Australia. They earn more, they are more likely to be employed, and they pay more tax than their Aussie-born counterparts,” she said.

“They are Australia’s best migrants.

“But rather than them being given security to keep contributing and return, their rights are being eroded.”

Mr Morrison said Australia’s deportation policy was clear.

“We deport non-citizens who have committed crimes in Australia against our community,” he said.

“This policy is applied not specific to one country, but to any country whose citizens are here.”

The two leaders also discussed the coronavirus, greater cooperation on indigenous issues, trade and security.