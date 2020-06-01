NSW prepares for easing of travel rules

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged people to use their new freedoms wisely, warning that the state is not out of the woods as it prepares to ease restrictions on pubs, beauty salons and travel.

NSW recorded three new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to Saturday night, all of them travellers in hotel quarantine.

The state’s case total now sits at 3095, with 2685 of those recovered.

It comes as NSW prepares for the easing of restrictions, with pubs, beauty salons and museums set to reopen and intrastate travel permitted from Monday.

The premier on Sunday said the easing of restrictions was perhaps “the most difficult decision our government has taken”.

Ms Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney it didn’t take away from “how dangerous the virus is, how contagious it is and how volatile the situation is.”

She urged people not to be complacent or let their guard down, emphasising the importance of social distancing and good hygiene.

“We’re nowhere near through the woods, can I say that very, very strongly,” she said.

“We do have more freedom from tomorrow but let’s use it wisely and let’s keep suppressing the virus … and keep getting tested.”

All residents and staff who tested positive for COVID-19 at Newmarch House have now been cleared.

The Anglicare-run facility in western Sydney was a NSW virus cluster where about 70 people became infected and seventeen residents died after an employee worked six shifts despite displaying mild COVID-19 symptoms.

The state government on Sunday revealed a major tourism marketing push targeting NSW, Victorian and ACT residents would coincide with the easing of travel restrictions.

Travellers from interstate will also be able to visit NSW under the June 1 changes, but must comply with the rules of their home state when returning.

The next phase of the “now’s the time to love NSW” campaign – first announced after bushfires earlier this year – will include a new television commercial and social media video series, and international digital advertising to keep the state in overseas visitors’ minds.

“Interest in NSW road trips has jumped with a 125 per cent increase in page views on VisitNSW.com in the past week,” Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres said in a statement on Sunday.

“The demand is there, now’s the time to show our love for regional NSW.”

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said while regional communities were looking forward to reigniting their tourism industries, it was essential that visitors followed COVID safe advice and social distancing rules.

He reminded travellers to do their homework on motels, retailers, restaurants and experience providers before hitting the road.

From Monday, museums, galleries, libraries and beauty salons will reopen while up to 20 people will be allowed to attend weddings and up to 50 people will be allowed at a place of worship or a funeral.

The maximum number of pub and restaurant patrons will increase from 10 to 50, allowing pubs like Newtown’s Courthouse Hotel to reopen.

“That’s worth cracking a can or two over,” The Courthouse Hotel said.

The premier said there were a few sectors and industries still awaiting news on the easing of restrictions affecting them.

“I say to them, thank you for your patience, you won’t have to wait too much longer before we give you an indication of what your start date is,” she said.

The Berejiklian government announced on Sunday it is scrapping plans to redevelop Sydney’s ANZ Stadium, saying the $810 million refurbishment no longer makes sense in the wake of COVID-19.

Funding will instead be redirected towards a $3 billion acceleration fund for smaller, shovel-ready projects across NSW.