NSW prepares for easing of travel rules

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Pubs, beauty salons and museums will reopen in NSW on Monday, as some virus restrictions are eased. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NSW prepares for easing of travel rules

By Jodie Stephens

June 1, 2020

2020-06-01 18:16:02

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged people to use their new freedoms wisely, warning that the state is not out of the woods as it prepares to ease restrictions on pubs, beauty salons and travel.

NSW recorded three new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to Saturday night, all of them travellers in hotel quarantine.

The state’s case total now sits at 3095, with 2685 of those recovered.

It comes as NSW prepares for the easing of restrictions, with pubs, beauty salons and museums set to reopen and intrastate travel permitted from Monday.

The premier on Sunday said the easing of restrictions was perhaps “the most difficult decision our government has taken”.

Ms Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney it didn’t take away from “how dangerous the virus is, how contagious it is and how volatile the situation is.”

She urged people not to be complacent or let their guard down, emphasising the importance of social distancing and good hygiene.

“We’re nowhere near through the woods, can I say that very, very strongly,” she said.

“We do have more freedom from tomorrow but let’s use it wisely and let’s keep suppressing the virus … and keep getting tested.”

All residents and staff who tested positive for COVID-19 at Newmarch House have now been cleared. 

The Anglicare-run facility in western Sydney was a NSW virus cluster where about 70 people became infected and seventeen residents died after an employee worked six shifts despite displaying mild COVID-19 symptoms.

The state government on Sunday revealed a major tourism marketing push targeting NSW, Victorian and ACT residents would coincide with the easing of travel restrictions.

Travellers from interstate will also be able to visit NSW under the June 1 changes, but must comply with the rules of their home state when returning.

The next phase of the “now’s the time to love NSW” campaign – first announced after bushfires earlier this year – will include a new television commercial and social media video series, and international digital advertising to keep the state in overseas visitors’ minds.

“Interest in NSW road trips has jumped with a 125 per cent increase in page views on VisitNSW.com in the past week,” Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres said in a statement on Sunday.

“The demand is there, now’s the time to show our love for regional NSW.”

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said while regional communities were looking forward to reigniting their tourism industries, it was essential that visitors followed COVID safe advice and social distancing rules.

He reminded travellers to do their homework on motels, retailers, restaurants and experience providers before hitting the road.

From Monday, museums, galleries, libraries and beauty salons will reopen while up to 20 people will be allowed to attend weddings and up to 50 people will be allowed at a place of worship or a funeral.

The maximum number of pub and restaurant patrons will increase from 10 to 50, allowing pubs like Newtown’s Courthouse Hotel to reopen.

“That’s worth cracking a can or two over,” The Courthouse Hotel said.

The premier said there were a few sectors and industries still awaiting news on the easing of restrictions affecting them.

“I say to them, thank you for your patience, you won’t have to wait too much longer before we give you an indication of what your start date is,” she said.

The Berejiklian government announced on Sunday it is scrapping plans to redevelop Sydney’s ANZ Stadium, saying the $810 million refurbishment no longer makes sense in the wake of COVID-19.

Funding will instead be redirected towards a $3 billion acceleration fund for smaller, shovel-ready projects across NSW.

