NSW aged care home deaths tragic, minister

The deaths of a five residents of a Sydney aged care home from coronavirus in 24 hours is a tragedy, but those remaining are getting the best possible care, the federal government says.

A total of 11 residents of the Newmarch House nursing home in western Sydney have now died. Some 34 residents and 20 staff members have tested positive to COVID-19.

Federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck says he’s had talks with the NSW government and management of the Anglicare-run home following the latest five deaths revealed on Tuesday.

“We’ve got a large number of people in an aged care facility who’ve been infected and the outcome is absolutely tragic,” Senator Colbeck told Nine’s Today show on Wednesday.

The minister said a teleconference call of medical experts would be held on Wednesday morning to discuss what further action can be taken around the management of the infection at the facility.

“It gets your heart when you find out five people have died in one afternoon – in a 24 hour period,” Senator Colbeck said.

“The residents there are getting the best possible care.”

Home operator Anglicare said the virus was introduced to the Caddens facility by an employee who worked for six consecutive days while suffering very mild respiratory symptoms.

Anglicare first became aware of the outbreak on April 11 and says that according to the “best advice available” it will be some weeks before the home is clear of coronavirus.

The latest fatalities have pushed the state’s death toll from coronavirus up to 41, and the national toll to 88.

There are currently 142 COVID-19 cases being treated by NSW Health, with 19 people in intensive care.

The latest deaths occurred on the same day the NSW government announced a planned easing of self-isolation restrictions.

From Friday, a maximum of two adults, plus any dependent children, will be permitted to visit another household for social or care reasons.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday admitted health authorities expect the changes could lead to an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

But the government would not limit the nature of home visits because social interaction was good for mental health.

“When visiting, meeting in an outdoor environment such as home garden, backyard or verandah will help reduce the risk,” she said, adding “the two-person gathering limit still applies to public places”.

Physical distancing measures and hand washing remain crucial. Those aged over 70 should continue to stay at home whenever possible.

The premier said anyone with even “the mildest of symptoms” should stay at home and arrange to be tested for COVID-19.