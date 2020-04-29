NSW aged care home deaths tragic, minister

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
At least 11 people have died of coronavirus at Sydney's Newmarch House aged care home. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

NSW aged care home deaths tragic, minister

By AAP

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 06:58:48

The deaths of a five residents of a Sydney aged care home from coronavirus in 24 hours is a tragedy, but those remaining are getting the best possible care, the federal government says.

A total of 11 residents of the Newmarch House nursing home in western Sydney have now died. Some 34 residents and 20 staff members have tested positive to COVID-19.

Federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck says he’s had talks with the NSW government and management of the Anglicare-run home following the latest five deaths revealed on Tuesday.

“We’ve got a large number of people in an aged care facility who’ve been infected and the outcome is absolutely tragic,” Senator Colbeck told Nine’s Today show on Wednesday.

The minister said a teleconference call of medical experts would be held on Wednesday morning to discuss what further action can be taken around the management of the infection at the facility.

“It gets your heart when you find out five people have died in one afternoon – in a 24 hour period,” Senator Colbeck said.

“The residents there are getting the best possible care.”

Home operator Anglicare said the virus was introduced to the Caddens facility by an employee who worked for six consecutive days while suffering very mild respiratory symptoms.

Anglicare first became aware of the outbreak on April 11 and says that according to the “best advice available” it will be some weeks before the home is clear of coronavirus.

The latest fatalities have pushed the state’s death toll from coronavirus up to 41, and the national toll to 88.

There are currently 142 COVID-19 cases being treated by NSW Health, with 19 people in intensive care. 

The latest deaths occurred on the same day the NSW government announced a planned easing of self-isolation restrictions.

From Friday, a maximum of two adults, plus any dependent children, will be permitted to visit another household for social or care reasons.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday admitted health authorities expect the changes could lead to an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

But the government would not limit the nature of home visits because social interaction was good for mental health.

“When visiting, meeting in an outdoor environment such as home garden, backyard or verandah will help reduce the risk,” she said, adding “the two-person gathering limit still applies to public places”.

Physical distancing measures and hand washing remain crucial. Those aged over 70 should continue to stay at home whenever possible.

The premier said anyone with even “the mildest of symptoms” should stay at home and arrange to be tested for COVID-19.

Latest news

epidemic and plague

NSW aged care home deaths tragic, minister

A teleconference of medical experts will discuss the management of coronavirus at a western Sydney aged care home where at least 11 residents have died.

politics

Australia reaches important virus figure

Health Minister Greg Hunt has hailed an important milestone in the national battle against coronavirus, with just one new case of community transmission.

virus diseases

Restrictions ease but NSW deaths continue

Four more residents have died from COVID-19 at Newmarch House aged care facility in Sydney's west taking the home's total to 11 deaths.

health

Four more deaths at Sydney nursing home

Another four residents have died, bringing the total to 11, after testing positive to COVID-19 at the Newmarch House nursing home in western Sydney.

health

Virus spread from unknown sources plummets

Australia has recorded just one case of COVID-19 being contracted from an unknown source in the past day, with Health Minister Greg Hunt buoyed by the figure.

news

politics

Australia reaches important virus figure

Health Minister Greg Hunt has hailed an important milestone in the national battle against coronavirus, with just one new case of community transmission.

sport

Australian rules football

Players want to see family in AFL hubs

Being able to see family remains central to player negotiations with the AFL as the league attempts to resume the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

world

virus diseases

European countries mull opening schools

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide has risen to more than 3 million and the global death toll has topped 210,000.