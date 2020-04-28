Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW will invest $7.5 billion in 24 construction projects to revive the coronavirus-affected economy. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

NSW projects fast-tracked amid COVID-19

By Ashlea Witoslawski

April 28, 2020

2020-04-28 22:50:29

NSW construction projects are set to be fast-tracked to help create thousands of jobs and inject more than $7 billion into the state’s economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

NSW Planning Minister Rob Stokes says the government has identified 24 projects to undergo the fast-track assessment process over the next four weeks, including new homes, industrial complexes and six schools.

The projects would create almost 9500 new jobs, inject $7.5 billion into the economy, open up more than 325,000 square metres of public space, and deliver more than 4400 new homes, Mr Stokes said on Tuesday.

An additional five cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in NSW on Tuesday, taking the state’s total to 3009 cases. 

There are currently 142 COVID-19 cases being treated by NSW Health, with 19 in intensive care. 

The Newmarch House nursing home in western Sydney announced on Tuesday a further five residents had died after testing positive for COVID-19. 

The operator Anglicare said the virus was introduced to the Caddens facility by an employee who worked for six consecutive days while suffering very mild respiratory symptoms.

This takes the total number of deaths at the aged care facility to 11, with 34 residents and 20 staff members having tested positive to COVID-19.

The state’s death toll stands at 41.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has warned the number of COVID-19 cases in the state will inevitably rise as restrictions on house visits are eased.

From Friday, a maximum of two adults in NSW will be permitted to visit another household for social or care reasons with their dependent children.

