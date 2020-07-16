NSW pub patrons cleared of virus in Qld

Patrons who visited a NSW pub at the centre of a COVID-19 outbreak have since tested negative for the virus in Queensland, as the state cracks down on travellers coming from the area.

Nineteen people approached Queensland officials to be tested after visiting the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, in southwestern Sydney, between July 3 and 10.

Queensland Health on Wednesday confirmed all 19 have been cleared after their results came back negative.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles expects more people in Queensland who attended the popular pub will come forward to be tested.

He said it is vital they do present for testing, to ensure the state remains free of community transmission.

“We have had no cases of community transfer since May and we want to keep it that way,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told parliament on Wednesday.

The pub has been linked to 34 new cases in NSW, with authorities confirming the “patient zero” of the outbreak was a Melbourne man.

Queensland on Tuesday declared Campbelltown and Liverpool to be coronavirus hotspots, meaning people coming from the area will join Victorians in being turned away at the border.

More than 30 people have been refused entry into Queensland since the two declarations came into effect.

It comes as NSW desperately tries to get the outbreak under control while Victoria records hundreds of new cases each day.

There were no new cases in Queensland on Wednesday, with only four people still with the illness.