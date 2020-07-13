Discover Australian Associated Press

A man waits at the Crossroads Hotel testing centre in southwest Sydney. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

NSW pub rules tighten after virus outbreak

By Heather McNab

July 13, 2020

2020-07-13 22:26:32

The NSW government will introduce stricter operating rules for pubs after more than 20 COVID-19 cases were linked to an outbreak at a Sydney pub.

The new COVID-19 rules for pubs will be announced on Tuesday, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Monday.

The measures are tipped to include stricter requirements for venues to take contact details of patrons in case there is an outbreak and tougher regulations on the cleaning of pubs.

In addition the report said no more than 300 people will be allowed in a pub no matter its size.

Currently, one customer per four square metres is allowed.

The changes – decided during a meeting of senior government ministers on Monday night – will not apply to clubs, restaurants, or The Star Casino, the SMH reported.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant earlier on Monday said 10 coronavirus cases were now directly linked to the Crossroads Hotel at Casula in southwest Sydney while 11 cases were indirectly connected.

NSW recorded 14 new cases as of 8pm on Sunday with four in hotel quarantine, two being NSW residents who caught the virus in Victoria, and eight being linked to the Crossroads Hotel outbreak.

Dr Chant later on Monday confirmed an additional eight cases had been reported up to midday – all linked to the Crossroads Hotel.

All patrons of the pub who entered from July 3 to 10 must self-isolate and are being urged to get tested as a precaution.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the infection with further test results expected this week.

Police are working with Liquor and Gaming to investigate if the hotel breached any guidelines.

One of the eight latest cases, which is linked to the venue, tested positive after visiting The Star casino in Sydney on July 4.

Dr Chant said other venues across Sydney may have been exposed to the virus between June 27 and July 10 after visits from people linked to the outbreak.

These include Picton Hotel, Planet Fitness gym in Casula, Canterbury Leagues Club, Narellan Town Centre and Zone Bowling in Villawood. People who visited between these dates have been urged to watch for symptoms and get tested.

Victorian health authorities also on Monday confirmed two residents had tested positive in the southern state after recently travelling to Merimbula on the southern NSW coast.

The Victorians visited Murray Downs Golf Club, Cook at Kurnell, Highfield in Caringbah, Merimbula RSL and Merimbula’s Waterfront Cafe between July 4 and 7 with patrons urged to get tested if symptoms arise.

