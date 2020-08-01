Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
A man with links to Sydney's Crossroads Hotel COVID cluster is the NSW's latest coronavirus death. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Crossroads virus case dies, NSW toll at 52

By AAP

August 1, 2020

2020-08-01 14:57:19

An 83-year-old man linked to Sydney’s Crossroads Hotel COVID-19 cluster has died, taking NSW’s death toll to 52 and the national tally beyond 200.

The man died early on Saturday, NSW Health said in a statement, as they recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday.

Of those cases, one does not have a known source and two remain under investigation, while three of the 17 cases were returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

The national death toll is 201 after three deaths also occurred in virus-hit Victoria.

NSW Health’s Dr Jeremy McAnulty offered his condolences to the man’s family and said two new cases had been located with help from the COVIDSafe app.

Those cases were connected to the Mounties club in Mt Pritchard, and those who attended the club at certain times on July 20, 21 and 22 should self-isolate and seek testing.

“While most cases in the past week have been associated with local clusters and close contacts of known cases, seven in the past week have not been able to be linked to known cases,” Dr McAnulty said on Saturday.

“These unlinked cases have been in people from southwestern Sydney, western Sydney, southeastern Sydney and Sydney local health districts.”

Meanwhile, a pub in southwest NSW and its licensee have copped fines for failing to comply with COVID-19 heath orders. A popular venue on Sydney’s Northern Beaches has been forced to shut after hosting a COVID-positive patron.

The Bavarian, a German restaurant and bar in Manly, on Saturday morning said a patron with coronavirus attended the venue on the afternoon of July 24.

The venue was to undergo deep cleaning, with NSW Health advising attendees on the afternoon of July 24 to monitor for symptoms.

The Harpoon & Hotel Harry in Surry Hills, Matinee Coffee in Marrickville and Tan Viet in Cabramatta are among other venues required to undertake deep cleaning in recent days.

Harris Farm Market in Leichhardt and Darlo Bar in Darlinghurst also on Friday confirmed they were frequented on July 26 by people who have since tested positive to COVID-19. Both have undergone deep cleaning and Darlo Bar will reopen on Saturday.

A pub at Temora in southern NSW has been fined $5000 and its licensee $1000 for non-compliance with public health orders.

Police said the pub had no sign-in book and “no steps had been taken” to comply with the ministerial directions designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant on Friday said authorities had this week found the COVID-19 link between the two Thai Rock restaurants at Wetherill Park and Potts Point, which was subsequently introduced to the nearby The Apollo restaurant.

The Thai Rock Wetherill Park coronavirus cluster is nearing 100 people, while the Potts Point cluster on Saturday jumped to 24 after new cases connected to The Apollo.

Nine NSW COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, with four on ventilators.

Elsewhere, a man and woman have been arrested in South Australia for allegedly illegally crossing the border from NSW after previously being turned back by police.

The pair had attempted to enter SA at Pinnaroo on Thursday and were rebuffed, only to appear on the other side of the border at Kilburn on Saturday. 

Latest news

virus diseases

Crossroads virus case dies, NSW toll at 52

A man in his 80s connected to the Crossroads Hotel coronavirus cluster has died in NSW, taking the state's toll to 52 and the nationwide tally to 201.

epidemic and plague

Victoria records three deaths, 397 cases

Victoria has recorded 397 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths overnight, with active consideration now being given to the need for further restrictions.

politics

Aust virus toll passes 200 amid Vic pain

Australia's national death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 200 as fresh thinking is brought to the Victorian crisis.

safety of citizens

Lockdown set to linger, 627 new Vic cases

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says the lockdown cannot be lifted with coronavirus case numbers so high, and has flagged further restrictions were possible.

emergency incident

Man attacked by shark in WA's south

A man in his 20s has been bitten by a shark in Western Australia's Bunker Bay area and flown to hospital but his injuries are not described as serious.

news

epidemic and plague

Victoria records three deaths, 397 cases

Victoria has recorded 397 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths overnight, with active consideration now being given to the need for further restrictions.

sport

Australian rules football

Lions smash dismal Bombers in AFL clash

Brisbane have kept Essendon to their lowest AFL score this century, with the Lions smashing the Bombers by 63 points at Metricon Stadium on Friday night.

world

economy, business and finance

James Murdoch exits News Corp board

James Murdoch has resigned from the News Corp board of directors because of "disagreements over certain editorial content".