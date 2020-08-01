Crossroads virus case dies, NSW toll at 52

An 83-year-old man linked to Sydney’s Crossroads Hotel COVID-19 cluster has died, taking NSW’s death toll to 52 and the national tally beyond 200.

The man died early on Saturday, NSW Health said in a statement, as they recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday.

Of those cases, one does not have a known source and two remain under investigation, while three of the 17 cases were returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

The national death toll is 201 after three deaths also occurred in virus-hit Victoria.

NSW Health’s Dr Jeremy McAnulty offered his condolences to the man’s family and said two new cases had been located with help from the COVIDSafe app.

Those cases were connected to the Mounties club in Mt Pritchard, and those who attended the club at certain times on July 20, 21 and 22 should self-isolate and seek testing.

“While most cases in the past week have been associated with local clusters and close contacts of known cases, seven in the past week have not been able to be linked to known cases,” Dr McAnulty said on Saturday.

“These unlinked cases have been in people from southwestern Sydney, western Sydney, southeastern Sydney and Sydney local health districts.”

Meanwhile, a pub in southwest NSW and its licensee have copped fines for failing to comply with COVID-19 heath orders. A popular venue on Sydney’s Northern Beaches has been forced to shut after hosting a COVID-positive patron.

The Bavarian, a German restaurant and bar in Manly, on Saturday morning said a patron with coronavirus attended the venue on the afternoon of July 24.

The venue was to undergo deep cleaning, with NSW Health advising attendees on the afternoon of July 24 to monitor for symptoms.

The Harpoon & Hotel Harry in Surry Hills, Matinee Coffee in Marrickville and Tan Viet in Cabramatta are among other venues required to undertake deep cleaning in recent days.

Harris Farm Market in Leichhardt and Darlo Bar in Darlinghurst also on Friday confirmed they were frequented on July 26 by people who have since tested positive to COVID-19. Both have undergone deep cleaning and Darlo Bar will reopen on Saturday.

A pub at Temora in southern NSW has been fined $5000 and its licensee $1000 for non-compliance with public health orders.

Police said the pub had no sign-in book and “no steps had been taken” to comply with the ministerial directions designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant on Friday said authorities had this week found the COVID-19 link between the two Thai Rock restaurants at Wetherill Park and Potts Point, which was subsequently introduced to the nearby The Apollo restaurant.

The Thai Rock Wetherill Park coronavirus cluster is nearing 100 people, while the Potts Point cluster on Saturday jumped to 24 after new cases connected to The Apollo.

Nine NSW COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, with four on ventilators.

Elsewhere, a man and woman have been arrested in South Australia for allegedly illegally crossing the border from NSW after previously being turned back by police.

The pair had attempted to enter SA at Pinnaroo on Thursday and were rebuffed, only to appear on the other side of the border at Kilburn on Saturday.