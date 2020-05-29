Crossbench looks to block NSW pay freeze

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Gladys Berejiklian says NSW public sector jobs could be at risk without a 12-month pay freeze. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Crossbench looks to block NSW pay freeze

By AAP reporters

May 29, 2020

2020-05-29 19:05:02

The NSW government has a fight on its hands to get a 12-month public sector pay freeze through parliament, with upper house crossbench MPs vowing to block the $3 billion saving measure.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Thursday raised the possibility of job losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic unless the proposed pay pause was endorsed on Macquarie Street.

But NSW Labor, the Greens and the Shooters Party have flagged they will block the move in the Legislative Council, with one crossbencher arguing the coalition is engaging in “economic blackmail” during a health crisis.

Ms Berejiklian last week sought a freeze on pay rises for MPs, which was extended on Wednesday to include the entire NSW public service comprising 410,000 workers.

The freeze would save about $3 billion, which would be reinvested in public projects.

Unions NSW secretary Mark Morey has labelled the announcement an act of “economic vandalism” at a time when frontline workers such as nurses, police officers and teachers are risking their lives.

But Ms Berejiklian on Thursday encouraged the upper house to back the changes, saying public sector jobs would otherwise be at risk.

She said frontline workers had received 2.5 per cent annual pay rises since the coalition took office in 2011.

“We have a number of options before us and what we’ve chosen is what we believe to be the fairest option,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“If this option isn’t accepted by the upper house, we have to go through other options.”

NSW Labor’s upper house leader, Adam Searle, on Thursday said: “At the moment it looks like the government will be struggling.”

Greens MP David Shoebridge vowed to block the freeze in the state’s upper house where the government doesn’t have a majority.

“Today’s threats from the premier should be beneath any political leader, but especially now when we are trying to pull together to recover from a pandemic,” he said in a statement.

“We will always stand with the 400,000 public sector workers who have kept us safe and maintained essential services.”

The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party made it clear on Thursday it wouldn’t be supporting the move.

The Australian Medical Association in NSW slammed the proposed pay freeze as inappropriate given doctors in training have, in particular, borne the brunt of the pandemic.

“While they have not been laid off, they can’t work from home, they’ve had their education and hopes for career advancement paralysed by the crisis, and they’ve been taking care of some of the sickest people in the country,” president Dr Danielle McMullen said in a statement.

“They have also been placing themselves at increased risk of contracting COVID-19.”

The nurses union said the coalition was disingenuous to suggest it was grateful for the work done by nurses and midwives but refuse them a modest pay increase.

“They’ve been told they can have a pat on the back but (also) a slap in the face, and that is just so disappointing,” NSW Nurses and Midwives’ Association general secretary Brett Holmes said on Wednesday.

NSW reported one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday – a Queensland woman who had recently returned from overseas and was in hotel quarantine.

Almost 3100 cases have been recorded in NSW while one person is in intensive care.

Ms Berejiklian on Thursday revealed about 100,000 people in NSW had taken up free TAFE online courses offered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest sport

soccer

FFA boss says A-League hub will be in NSW

Dates and venues remain unknown but FFA chief executive James Johnson has revealed the A-League's isolation hub will be based in NSW.

rugby league

Morris yet to speak to Xerri after NRL ban

Cronulla coach John Morris is yet to hear from Bronson Xerri after the 19-year-old was provisionally suspended from the NRL for a positive sample.

cricket

Australia call for T20 World Cup delay

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts says the organisation faces losing $80 million in funds this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

NRL enjoys biggest ratings in six years

A combined national audience of more than 1.3 million on Thursday watched the NRL become the first Australian sport to emerge out of the COVID-19 lockdown.

rugby league

Eels flog Broncos as NRL returns to field

Parramatta have maintained their perfect start as the 2020 NRL season resumed with a comprehensive 34-6 win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

news

politics

Coronavirus sparks new era for governments

National cabinet will continue to meet regularly beyond the coronavirus pandemic, with federal and state leaders aiming for a more productive relationship.

sport

soccer

FFA boss says A-League hub will be in NSW

Dates and venues remain unknown but FFA chief executive James Johnson has revealed the A-League's isolation hub will be based in NSW.

world

politics

No UK police action against PM's adviser

UK police will take no further action, finding the prime minister's adviser Dominic Cummings had breached coronavirus rules but that it had been minor.