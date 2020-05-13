NSW pubs and clubs to open for dining

Residents will soon be able to dine at their favourite pubs and clubs although bars and gaming facilities will remain closed as NSW removes more COVID-19 restrictions.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has confirmed pubs and clubs will join cafes and restaurants in providing dining as part of the state government’s push to boost the economy.

Mr Perrottet says the venues will be able to open from Friday as long as they adhere to social distancing requirements and stick to a limit of 10 customers at any given time.

Bars and gaming facilities will remain closed but table service for alcohol with a meal will be allowed along with takeaway services.

NSW reported six additional cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday from 8100 tests, bringing the state’s total to 3059.

Two new cases were contacts of those connected to the Newmarch House aged care home COVID-19 cluster, where 16 residents have died and 71 people have caught the virus.

An 81-year-old woman who travelled on the coronavirus-plagued Ruby Princess cruise ship died in NSW on Tuesday, taking the state’s toll to 47 and Australia’s to 98.

There have now been 29 coronavirus deaths associated with the ship across Australia, nine of them in NSW.

Drive-thru and walk-in COVID-19 testing will commence at Lakemba Mosque in Sydney’s southwest on Thursday.

The free testing is an initiative organised in a partnership between the Lebanese Muslim Association and NSW Health.

Three coalition government bills addressing the coronavirus crisis passed both houses of state parliament on Wednesday after more than a day of debate and several amendments.