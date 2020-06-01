Discover Australian Associated Press

Licensee Ryan Gardam can now host up to 50 patrons at The Woolpack Hotel in Redfern, Sydney. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

human interest

NSW pubs embrace looser virus restrictions

By Ashlea Witoslawski

June 1, 2020

2020-06-01 22:03:51

Locals were eager to wet their lips on the brim of a cold schooner in Sydney’s inner west as COVID-19 restrictions eased at pubs and clubs. 

The Woolpack Hotel in Redfern was full with locals and newcomers alike who rejoiced in the opportunity to step foot into a venue for the first time in months. 

Hotel licensee Ryan Gardam told AAP his staff had put in long hours to prepare the space for Monday.

“It’s been hectic here and pretty much a scramble since day one of closing but we were happy to be able to invite more of our community back,” Mr Gardam said on Monday. 

Working in hospitality for two decades and as the Woolpack’s licensee for the past three years, Mr Gardam says the virus has been the biggest challenge he’s seen the industry face. 

He said the lack of consistent messaging from authorities at state and federal level made it difficult to navigate and adapt to the quickly changing standards. 

“We were receiving messages which were sometimes changing on a hourly basis and that’s been the hardest thing for us,” the publican said.

Overseas shipping issues have also become difficult, as was coordinating the JobSeeker payments scheme.

“We have 19 staff and I had to let 15 go on the first day, but they’ve all been guaranteed jobs on the other side of this.” 

Despite many ups and downs, Mr Gardam said he was determined to keep his doors open through the whole pandemic in some form as a hope for his staff and the local community.

The Woolpack Hotel initially opened as a bottle shop, then for the 10 person limit period before excitedly extending their capacity on Monday. 

Due to social distancing restrictions, the venue is currently allowed 46 patrons, which is about half of it’s full capacity. 

“The biggest thing for us was keeping a presence in the community, even if we had reduced staff we could still make a little money or at least break even.”

He was delighted to be able to welcome back old locals and was glad to see some new faces giving the place a go throughout the pandemic. 

“The community spirit and attitude has been so positive – they’ve been good at embracing the changes and have really supported us.” 

Hotel local Leigh Neville was delighted to see the Woolpack lively once more as he sipped his favourite hazy IPA.

The self-confessed beer snob said he had missed the daily ventures to the pub with his Brussels Griffon dogs Lexie and Henry.

“We’d walk to the nearby park every afternoon and then we’d come in for a couple of beers,” he told AAP on Monday.

The Waterloo resident said he loves the pub’s dog-friendly vibe while Lexie and Henry enjoy the love and attention they get from the staff.

“They’ve worked their arses off here so I hope everyone’s sensible so the second wave isn’t a problem and they can stay open.”

