Defence will help police in what Gladys Berejiklian called the "mammoth task" of border enforcement. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

politics

NSW ramps up virus defence at Vic border

By AAP

July 6, 2020

2020-07-06 20:26:23

Two suspected coronavirus cases are being investigated in the Albury area as NSW prepares to close its border with Victoria over the COVID-19 outbreak in parts of Melbourne.

NSW Health on Monday evening said the two possible cases had returned positive results on preliminary testing in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District, with further testing underway.

One suspected case had recently been to Melbourne but returned before hotspot travel restrictions came into force.

NSW Health is setting up a pop-up clinic in the border city of Albury from Tuesday, and is urging residents in the area with even the mildest symptoms to get tested.

It comes ahead of the Wednesday border closure, which was agreed to by the NSW and Victorian premiers and the prime minister.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has repeatedly criticised interstate travel restrictions as a handbrake on economic recovery and insisted she wouldn’t agree to border closures with any neighbouring states.

She has also declared a shut Victorian border would harm Albury-Wodonga.

But Ms Berejiklian on Monday said the rate of COVID-19 community transmission in parts of Melbourne gave NSW health officials no choice but to close the border.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard also announced that hotspot travel restrictions would be would be extended to include residents from Greater Melbourne from Tuesday.

It means they will only be able to enter NSW for limited reasons, such as getting medical care, or fulfilling a legal obligation.

Victoria on Monday had recorded an additional 127 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

NSW reported 10 cases, all in hotel quarantine, from 11,500 tests.

The Department of Defence will help NSW Police in what Ms Berejiklian labelled the “mammoth task” of border enforcement.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said authorities would monitor some 55 border crossings across five southern NSW police districts.

NSW residents who return from anywhere in Victoria will from Wednesday be required to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

