More NSW Covid cases from unknown source

NSW has recorded one death, and its lowest number of coronavirus cases in more than a month but the state continues to be plagued by community transmissions from an unknown source.

A man in his 80s has become NSW’s latest virus fatality, taking the state’s toll to 54 with the national figure increasing to 396.

“NSW Health sadly reports the death of a man in his 80s, who had COVID-19,” Doctor Jeremy McAnulty told reporters on Sunday.

“We pass our condolences to his family and friends.”

His death came as a student tested positive at Sydney Girls High School, which will close for deep cleaning. Her case will be counted in the figures released on Monday.

The school is working with NSW Health to establish close contacts and all staff and students are being asked to self-isolate while that process is underway.

Just five new cases were recorded to 8pm Saturday – the lowest for NSW since July 12. All are locally acquired infections.

Three of the five are connected to the Tangara School for Girls cluster, which has so far been linked to 25 cases in total, in Cherrybrook in Sydney’s north-west.

The three are linked to previous Tangara cases who visited four separate venues between August 2 and August 8.

Investigations are ongoing into the two other cases, including a man in his 40s, from Western Sydney, and a close contact of the man. The source of infection is currently unknown.

“As COVID-19 continues to circulate in the community, maintaining high rates of testing is vital at this time,” NSW Health said in a statement.

Dr McAnulty urged people with even the mildest symptoms to come forward for testing.

To date, there are 378 cases where the source infection has not been identified.

Some 24,093 tests for COVID-19 were conducted in the 24 hours to 8pm Saturday.

Meanwhile, NSW Police have fined a party bus operator $5000 after he allegedly breached coronavirus health orders.

The 25-year-old drove the bus carrying 43 passengers from Penrith to the Sydney CBD where he was pulled over by police shortly after 11.15pm on Saturday.

He was questioned and then charged over the number of passengers on board, including several who appeared to be underage and intoxicated.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old girl for cocaine possession.

TANGARA CLUSTER LINKS

All infections linked to the Tangara School for Girls cluster are connected to previous cases who visited four separate venues between August 2 and August 8, including:

* Crust Pizza in Concord on August 6 and 7, between 4pm and 9pm

* Den Sushi in Rose Bay, on August 8 between 7.15pm and 8.45pm

* Café Perons in Double Bay on August 8 between 1pm and 2pm

* Horderns Restaurant at Milton Park Country House Hotel and Spa, in Bowral, August 2 between 7.45pm and 9.15pm.

People who were at those locations who develop coronavirus symptoms are being told to get tested and self-isolate.