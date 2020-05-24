Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says further steps to ease COVID-19 restrictions are imminent. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

health

NSW govt allows beauty salons to re-open

By Dominica Sanda

May 24, 2020

2020-05-24 12:32:41

Beauty salons in NSW will be able to reopen in one week as the state government eases further COVID-19 restrictions.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said beauty salons will be allowed to begin treatments from June 1 but strict rules will be in place.

“Big day for women in the community,” Mr Hazzard told reporters in Sydney on Sunday.

“Of all the requests I’ve had as health minister, this one topped the barrel.”

Businesses will have to have a COVID-19 safe plan which includes removing books and magazines from waiting areas, stepping up hygiene measures and keeping a record of all attendance.

It comes as NSW on Sunday recorded one new coronavirus cases from more than 6800 tests.

