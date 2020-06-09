Discover Australian Associated Press

Nearly 6000 coronavirus tests in NSW on Sunday found three positive cases. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NSW records three new COVID-19 cases

By Dominica Sanda

June 9, 2020

2020-06-09 11:37:22

NSW has recorded three new COVID-19 cases including one in which the source of infection remains under investigation.

The three cases were recorded from 5950 tests completed in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, NSW Health said on Monday.

Two of the new cases are returned travellers in hotel quarantine while NSW Health authorities are investigating the source of infection in the third case.

The case under investigation could break the state’s 11-day streak of no locally-acquired cases, as the only infections reported in NSW since May 27 have been among people in hotel quarantine. 

More than 2700 people have recovered from COVID-19 across NSW while 66 cases are being treated, with none in intensive care.

NSW Health acting director Dr Christine Selvey reiterated the virus was still likely to be circulating in the community and people with mild symptoms could unknowingly pass it on to others.

“It remains therefore essential that everyone maintains social distancing of 1.5 metres and regularly washes their hands to minimise the risk of the virus spreading,” Dr Selvey said in a video update to media on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases recorded in NSW is 3112 while the state’s death toll remains at 50.

Australia’s chief health officers, including NSW’s Dr Kerry Chant, will on Monday meet to discuss the next step in easing coronavirus restrictions, which could permit gatherings of up to 100 people, employees returning to their workplace and interstate travel.

