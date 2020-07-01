NSW report raises koala extinction fears

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A report says koalas might be extinct in NSW before 2050 unless urgent intervention is taken. Image by Roy Vandervegt/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

NSW report raises koala extinction fears

By AAP

July 1, 2020

2020-07-01 20:58:37

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she is satisfied with the government’s work to protect koalas, after a parliamentary inquiry found they will become extinct in the state before 2050 without urgent intervention.

A report from the NSW upper house inquiry on Tuesday found habitat loss was the biggest threat to koala populations in the state.

Greens MP and committee chair Cate Faehrmann said the species was in significant trouble before the unprecedented bushfire season which killed about 5000 koalas.

“There must be a significant increase in koala habitat protected from logging, mining, land clearing and urban development,” Ms Faehrmann said in a statement.

The report found the NSW Koala Strategy was ineffective in protecting enough areas for the marsupials to live, and said the government’s current estimate of 36,000 koalas living in the wild was outdated.

Overall, the committee has made 42 recommendations to the NSW government.

But Ms Berejiklian said she was satisfied with their work in protecting koalas, including the funding of koala hospitals in Port Macquarie and Port Stephens.

“If we hadn’t taken action, we would’ve seen those populations continue to diminish and I’m incredibly proud that we put tens of millions of dollars into protecting koalas across the state,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Tuesday.

“From memory it was an investment in excess of $60 million.

“I want to be the premier that saves our koala population into the future.”

Latest sport

soccer

Victorian COVID crisis threatens A-League

The A-League's resumption plans are in jeopardy after NSW imposed a ban on residents from Victorian COVID-19 hotspots.

Australian rules football

AFL players need to relocate from hotspots

Players from Melbourne-based AFL clubs living in COVID-19 hotspots need to urgently find alternate housing to ensure they are not barred from entering NSW.

rugby union

Super players accept 30 per cent pay cut

Australia's professional rugby players have accepted a blanket 30 per cent pay cut renegotiation ahead of this Friday's Super Rugby AU launch.

Australian rules football

Magpie Sidebottom banned for 4 AFL games

Collingwood veteran Steele Sidebottom can't quite remember the details of his coronavirus breach due to his alcohol consumption.

rugby union

Wallabies selection to be Super-charged

Australian-based Wallabies contenders will have nowhere to hide when the domestic Super Rugby AU launches on Friday.

news

inquiry

Royal commission slams warnings delay

A bushfires royal commissioner has criticised national agencies for taking years to get a consistent and clear warning system, amid community confusion.

sport

soccer

Victorian COVID crisis threatens A-League

The A-League's resumption plans are in jeopardy after NSW imposed a ban on residents from Victorian COVID-19 hotspots.

world

civil unrest

HK police fire tear gas at protesters

Hong Kong police have made their first arrests under a new national security law as they fired water cannon and tear gas to disperse pro-democracy protesters.