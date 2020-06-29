Discover Australian Associated Press

A NSW man who was part of an overseas cargo airline crew has contracted COVID-19. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NSW reports three new COVID-19 cases

By Ashlea Witoslawski

June 29, 2020

2020-06-29 12:13:40

Three new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in NSW, including a 34-year-old man who was part of an overseas cargo airline crew who became unwell during transit.

NSW Health’s Dr Michael Douglas said on Sunday close contacts of the airline worker had been identified and further investigations were underway. 

The other two cases are returned travellers who are in hotel quarantine.

Some 3360 symptomatic returned travellers have been tested in hotels since March 29, with 106 of those – about 3 per cent – testing positive to the virus.

More than 830,000 COVID-19 tests have now been carried out in NSW with the state’s total sitting at 3177.

“NSW Health thanks the community for continuing to take COVID-19 seriously and for getting tested,” Dr Douglas said in a statement. 

There are currently 49 COVID-19 cases being treated, with none in intensive care.

NSW Health is discouraging travel to and from areas of Melbourne with COVID-19 outbreaks.

“Anyone who returns from areas of concern in Melbourne hotspots should not attend aged care facilities, hospitals, or other settings where vulnerable people might be,” Dr Douglas said. 

“They should avoid gatherings outside their immediate household for the next 14 days.”

Following increased cases in Victoria, where the number of new coronavirus diagnoses has grown by double-digits every day for the past week, NSW has announced it will turn away football fans from the southern state.

NRL and AFL spectators trying to enter NSW stadiums from Wednesday are likely to be required to show their driver’s licence to prove they’re not from Victoria.

Meanwhile, the state government said on Sunday visits to parklands and gardens around Sydney have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Australian Botanic Garden at Mount Annan in Sydney’s southwest recorded its highest visitation ever this year, with more than half a million visitors.

Centennial Park visits are estimated to be up by 20 per cent while use of the Western Sydney Parklands 60km of tracks and trails has doubled since the commencement of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Blue Mountains Botanic Garden also had more than 10,000 visitors during the recent long weekend as regional travel bans lifted.

