Northern Syd hospital worker catches COVID

A health care worker at a northern Sydney hospital has been diagnosed with COVID-19 after working a full shift in the facility’s emergency department.

The Hornsby Hospital staff member worked on August 6 from 11am to midnight while infectious, the Northern Sydney Local Health District said in a statement on Saturday night, but was wearing a mask at all times while in contact with patients.

The worker was asymptomatic at the time but became unwell after their shift.

Staff in contact with the worker have been identified and told to self-isolate for 14 days, while those who attended the hospital on August 6 are being chased up.

NSW residents are now largely confined to their own state, after Queensland closed its border to state, following similar moves by Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania.

NSW has ramped up its own travel restrictions and is forcing residents returning from coronavirus-hit Victoria into two weeks of hotel quarantine.

Entry to NSW from Victoria is now restricted to flights landing at Sydney Airport, except for border community residents with permits.

Meanwhile, a second student at Tangara School for Girls in Cherrybrook has come down with COVID-19, with all students from years seven to 12 sent into two weeks of self-isolation. The entire school campus will remain closed until August 21.

Our Lady of Mercy College in Parramatta on Saturday night also confirmed a schoolgirl had contacted COVID-19, with deep cleaning and contact tracing now underway.

NSW Health has also issued advice to shoppers who attended Bunnings in Campbelltown in Sydney’s west on August 4, 5 and 6 to be alert to COVID-19 symptoms after an employee tested positive. The worker wore a mask during their shifts.

NSW recorded nine new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday – the lowest number in two weeks – but Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Sunday warned against complacency.

“No matter how tough, well-organised and well-resourced we are, we rely on all citizens doing the right thing, all of the time,” she wrote in an open letter published in The Sunday Telegraph.

“It is sadly no exaggeration to say that when it comes to COVID, complacency could literally be the difference between life and death. Just one person can put the entire state in jeopardy.”