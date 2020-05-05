NSW return-to-school plans vary

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Plans for a phased return of NSW students vary from school to school. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NSW return-to-school plans vary

By Ashlea Witoslawski

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 18:00:54

The NSW government wants schools to resume face-to-face classes from next week – generally one day a week at first – but the Catholic and independent sectors are working to resume full-time teaching faster than that.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Monday confirmed the state government was prioritising year 12 students from May 11 with a rapid return to regular timetabling “if the first few weeks go well.”

“The latest report I received from the minister for education is that the overwhelming majority of public schools have been able to expedite classes for Year 12,” she said on Monday.

But plans vary across the state – with schools being asked to take the reins on creating their new timetables. 

Sydney Catholic Schools executive director Tony Farley says year 12 students will return first with all other year levels organised by individual schools “consistent with the needs of their communities.”

“Year 12 is a short period of time now between the end of the year … so it’s important for us to make sure they’re ready for the assessments and exams that are coming ahead,” Mr Farley said in a video message. 

“As far as our other students are concerned, the most important thing in the return to schools is the health and safety of our students, our staff, our parents and the broader community.”

A spokesman for the Association of Independent Schools of NSW on Monday said their return-to-school plans had also been created by each school. 

Parents at St Patrick Marist College in Sydney’s northwest were sent a three-week plan on Sunday.

From Monday, year 11 and 12 students will return to full-time study indefinitely. 

The following week, year 10 students will return for four days and years 7 to 9 for three days a week. 

“The entire situation is especially complex with the dynamic nature of the advice we continue to receive and the rapidly changing environment within the wider community,” St Patrick Marist College principal Angela Hay said in the letter. 

St Columba’s Catholic School – a primary school in Sydney’s western suburbs – told parents all year levels would return to two days of face-to-face learning from Monday.

Kindergarten, year 1 and year 3 will be attending school on Monday and Tuesday while years 2, 4, 5 and 6 will be at school on Wednesday and Thursday. 

School principal Bernard Ryan said all students should to return full-time from June 1. 

“There are still challenges ahead but the staff and I are looking forward to having the children back in their classrooms,” he said in the letter.

A different approach has been taken at St Gertrude’s Primary School in Sydney’s west with students returning for one day from week three decided by house colours.

This cohort continues the following week but for two days a week,  with plans to return fully in week six. 

At Wahroonga Public School on the upper north shore, parents have been encouraged to only send their children to school one day a week, but this is flexible if needed. 

Students will return in small groups of 10 to 12 and each year level has been divided among two-to-three different groups staggered across the week. 

The school has will also introduced staged pick-up and drop-off times.

Latest sport

rugby league

Nine casts doubt over future with NRL

It's not a given that the NRL is part of Channel Nine's future, according to the network's chief executive, Hugh Marks.

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

Australian rules football

WA's AFL teams face temporary relocation

Western Australia's two AFL teams could be at a competitive disadvantage if they are temporarily relocated to Victoria when the season resumes.

rugby league

Bulldogs NRL player set to be relocated

Canterbury's Marcelo Montoya will reportedly be forced to find new accommodation because the NRL winger's mother works in aged care.

news

election

Constance in federal run as Barilaro barks

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance has confirmed he hopes to stand in Eden-Monaro as John Barilaro takes a bite out of Nationals leader Michael McCormack.

sport

rugby league

Nine casts doubt over future with NRL

It's not a given that the NRL is part of Channel Nine's future, according to the network's chief executive, Hugh Marks.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.