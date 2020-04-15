Discover Australian Associated Press

The police investigation into the Ruby Princess debacle is expected to take another five months. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NSW Ruby Princess probe due in September

By Ashlea Witoslawski

April 15, 2020

2020-04-15 17:52:58

The criminal investigation into the Ruby Princess cruise ship debacle is expected to take another five months as authorities probe Australia’s number one COVID-19 killer. 

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters on Tuesday the police investigation would take at least six months, with a month already passed. 

Police are working with federal authorities to collect evidence from the ship and are looking into hundreds of calls made to CrimeStoppers.

The Ruby Princess, which departed Sydney on March 8 for New Zealand and returned on March 19, is responsible for hundreds of COVID-19 cases nationwide. They include 369 in NSW and at least 18 deaths across the country.

Some 2700 passengers were permitted to disembark in Sydney without adequate health checks.

When asked about a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the Ruby Princess, Ms Berejiklian said it was important not to compromise the criminal and coronial inquiries already underway. 

“Whilst the police investigation is focusing on potential criminal activity, it will be reporting on a whole range of issues so everything from go to whoa is included,” she said. 

“I don’t want anyone to feel the criminal investigation the police are conducting isn’t robust.”

She said her government would seek legal advice this week before considering the establishment of a commission of inquiry. 

“If the police are able to publicly provide to the community in five months’ time about everything they’ve uncovered … that is a positive for the community because any commission of inquiry would take at least six to 12 months,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“We will not be leaving a single stone unturned.”

But NSW opposition leader Jodi McKay accused the premier of hiding behind a police investigation “to cover up the decision-making in her government that led to the Ruby Princess disaster”.

She said Labor would move to set up a special commission of inquiry when parliament resumes.

“If the premier refuses to support that, we will use the powers of an existing parliamentary committee to launch an inquiry – a public inquiry overseen by the parliament,” Ms McKay told reporters.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said he was willing to publicly release all findings of the police investigation if permitted, and that authorities had interviewed 200 witnesses over the weekend.

The commissioner on Monday said the disease was most likely spread on board by an ill food handler.

He said COVID-19 testing was still underway for crew members on the ship – which is docked at Port Kembla – and daily conversations were taking place with NSW Health on moving the ship. 

Once NSW Health gives the all-clear on the health of crew members, Mr Fuller will ask the Australian Border Force to instruct the ship to return to its port of residence.

NSW Health on Tuesday said 128 crew members on board the docked vessel had tested positive to COVID-19, with 69 of them symptomatic while 59, were no longer showing symptoms.

Authorities have evacuated an additional 11 infected crew members from the ship to Sydney health facilities.

More than 1000 care packages organised by the Mission to Seafarers containing donated food, soft drinks and toiletries were on Tuesday delivered to the crew members on board.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard, meanwhile, on Monday said it was “unfortunate” 2700 passengers boarded the ship at a time when the coronavirus pandemic was already front and centre in the community’s consciousness.

