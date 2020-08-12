Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Teachers at independent schools are worried by the risk of virus transmission among older students. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NSW school clusters alarm teachers

By AAP

August 12, 2020

2020-08-12 15:49:51

The union representing teachers at independent schools says staff and senior students should be wearing masks and extra-curricular activities should be curtailed as clusters in NSW schools cause concern.

It wants a review of COVID-safe protocols in non-government schools to ensure “the highest safety levels possible are achieved”.

It follows a plea from NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian after NSW recorded 22 new COVID cases on Tuesday and at least 17 cases are now linked to a growing cluster at Tangara School for Girls at Cherrybrook in Sydney’s northwest.

There are also cases at Batemans Bay High School, Batemans Bay public school as well as Our Lady of Mercy College at Parramatta.

“Schools, in particular, non-government schools cannot undertake those extra-curricular activities that you do outside of a pandemic and I can’t make that message stronger,” Ms Berejiklian said on Tuesday.

“We are in a pandemic. Every organisation, every entity needs to abide by the COVID safe plans because otherwise we risk having a surge in numbers but also we risk having new clusters and none of us want to see,” she said.

The Independent Education Union of Australia said it was imperative that non-government school employers adhered to COVID-safe plans and practices.

“Extra-curricular activities should be curtailed,” Branch Secretary Mark Northam said in a statement.

Teachers should not be required to expose themselves to additional risk by participating in extra-curricular activities such as sporting trips, school excursions, retreats, or other such activities, he said.

“We are now calling on the government to provide clear and decisive guidance to schools, in particular making an explicit recommendation for staff and senior students to wear masks within school settings,” he said.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant has acknowledged it was now clear that older students posed a greater risk of transmission.

“An 18-year-old at school is more like an adult in terms of their characteristics and risks of transmission,” she said.

Latest sport

rugby league

Ten Broncos in latest NRL COVID-19 scare

Police are investigating another potential Brisbane biosecurity breach after 10 Broncos NRL players visited a pub for a meal.

rugby league

NRL boots Broncos' Pangai from bubble

Brisbane's Tevita Pangai Jr has been fined and indefinitely booted from the NRL's bubble for "multiple breaches and a disregard for the rules".

soccer

City blow lead, draw with Reds in A-League

Adelaide United have mounted a brave comeback to draw 2-2 with Melbourne City, who blew a chance to claim outright second spot on the A-League table.

Australian rules football

Collingwood cruise to AFL win over Crows

Collingwood have overcome a halftime deficit to defeat Adelaide by 24 points in their AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

rugby league

Brisbane set to sack NRL star Pangai Jr

Brisbane are reportedly set to tear up the NRL contract of Tevita Pangai Jr following a biosecurity breach.

news

mining

Palmer 'offered to drop WA border claim'

Clive Palmer has launched a massive legal claim against the WA government, which the premier warns would result in the closure of hospitals and schools.

sport

rugby league

Ten Broncos in latest NRL COVID-19 scare

Police are investigating another potential Brisbane biosecurity breach after 10 Broncos NRL players visited a pub for a meal.

world

virus diseases

Auckland locked down as COVID hunt begins

There are now eight confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases in south Auckland, New Zealand's first new community outbreak since April.