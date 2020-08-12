Discover Australian Associated Press

An education union says students and staff at NSW high schools should be required to wear masks. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

health

NSW school COVID clusters causing concern

By Maureen Dettre

August 12, 2020

2020-08-12 07:54:24

Another Sydney school, shopping centre, club and a restaurant on the NSW south coast have closed because of coronavirus.

The NSW Department of Education said Parramatta Public School would be closed on Wednesday for cleaning after a student tested positive to COVID-19. 

The school will work with NSW Health to establish close contacts while students learn from home.

The school is close to Our Lady of Mercy College in ­Parramatta where two ­students tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

There are growing concerns about school clusters, with 17 cases now linked to the Tangara School for Girls at Cherrybrook in Sydney’s northwest. Authorities expect that number to increase.

“We are in a pandemic – every organisation, every entity needs to abide by the COVID-safe plans,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday.

“My anxiety has not subsided in relation to what a knife-edge NSW is on, but we need to keep pulling together and keep doing the right thing.”

The Opus Dei-associated school has closed its secondary campus until August 24 and its junior campus until at least Wednesday after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed last week.

The nearby Castle Towers shopping centre was also closed on Tuesday afternoon after NSW Health issued an alert asking anyone who visited the centre on Friday between 3.30pm and 5pm to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if symptoms develop.

Castle Towers said the centre had been closed for deep cleaning and it would be guided by NSW Health on how to manage this situation, a statement said.

Meanwhile, Huskisson restaurant Wildginger is also closed after two holidaying patrons who dined there on Saturday evening received positive test results for COVID-19.

“Please be advised that at this time, NONE of our staff have tested positive for COVID-19 and the incident was from patrons visiting from Sydney,” restaurant’s management posted on its Facebook page.

The NSW Department of Health is tracing anyone who was at Wildginger during the “at risk hours”.

“We are devastated at the news of this and will be closed for the next two weeks whilst our affected staff are in mandatory, two-week quarantine,” Wildginger said.

The nearby Batemans Bay Public School and Bateman’s Bay High school have re-opened after being closed earlier this week after students tested positive.

Dooleys Lidcombe Catholic Club in Sydney’s west was also forced to close on Tuesday for deep cleaning due to a positive case of COVID-19.

The club is providing NSW Health with contact details of all employees and patrons who were on the premises between 5pm Friday and 1.30am Saturday so contact tracing process can begin.

But due to mandatory use of face masks at the club, NSW Health says the risk to patrons and employees is low, although they still need to monitor for symptoms of until Friday.

On Tuesday, NSW recorded its the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases in almost four months, with 17 locally acquired cases.

Elsewhere, the Independent Education Union is urging the state government to mandate mask use for students and staff at senior schools to prevent further outbreaks in schools.

