Six new NSW cases, aged residents cleared

Four residents at a coronavirus-hit aged care home in NSW have been cleared of the virus after showing symptoms of respiratory illness, as six new cases were confirmed in the state.

The Newmarch House residents were tested on Saturday but all returned negative results.

An outbreak at the western Sydney facility run by Anglicare was declared over in mid-June after 37 residents and 34 staff caught the virus, and 19 residents died.

Also on Saturday, NSW Health said an 18-year-old student from Green Point Christian College on the Central Coast was a confirmed case.

“However, results indicate this is a past infection and not an active case,” the department said in a statement.

The school closed for the day on Friday, but later reported the student had been cleared and was not infectious.

“NSW Health has advised that no further action is required by the school, but as always, they encourage anyone who develops symptoms to be tested,” principal Phillip Nash said on Facebook.

The five other cases confirmed in NSW on Saturday are all returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

From midnight, international arrivals in Sydney are being capped at 450 a day in a bid to ensure the hotel quarantining system is not stretched to breaking point.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said some returning travellers appeared to have changed their plans and decided to head to NSW in light of Victoria’s near three-week spike in COVID-19 cases and the Queensland government now charging for accommodation.

Victoria recorded 108 new cases on Saturday, the second-highest daily number since the pandemic began.

“It is crucial that the volume of returning passengers not overrun the capacity of NSW Health to meet and assess every international passenger at Sydney Airport and not exhaust Health, Police and ADF resources to manage our quarantine hotels,” Mr Hazzard said.

Meanwhile, NSW Health said on Saturday 189 cases previously reported among crew on the Ruby Princess cruise ship had been reclassified as Australian cases and included in NSW totals, to be reported to the World Health Organisation under international reporting obligations.

“The cases were reported by NSW Health at the time of diagnosis, but were not included in NSW totals as they were on board the ship and not in NSW when diagnosed.

“The cases were not associated with any further transmissions in Australia as they were managed on board the cruise ship.”

The state’s total number of cases is 3216. One person is in intensive care and 63 cases are being treated.

Mr Hazzard has also urged anyone who visited a Woolworths store in Balmain on June 27 and 28 to get tested after a male employee was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The man had been in hotel quarantine in Victoria from June 11 to June 26 after flying in from Bangladesh, and tested positive on the fourth day of his quarantine period.