Two new cases brings NSW virus total to 36

Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in NSW, bringing the day’s number to eight and the state’s total to 36 cases.

The two new cases are a man in his 60s who recently returned from Italy and a second man in his 40s who is a known close contact of a previously confirmed case.

NSW Health says the man in his 40s travelled on two domestic flights on 28 February while symptomatic. These flights are QF1509 Sydney to Canberra and VA651 Canberra to Sydney.

“NSW Health is asking anyone seated in rows 2-6 in the first flight or rows 3-7 in the second flight to self-isolate,” a statement on Saturday reads.

“Anyone else travelling on these flights in other rows are not considered to be close contacts and should monitor their health until 13 March and to contact their GP for assessment and testing if they develop any symptoms.”

A close contact is a person who has spent significant time face-to-face (15 minutes) or in an enclosed space (two hours or more).

Epping Boys High School will reopen on Monday after initial fears it could remain closed for up to a fortnight when a student tested positive for COVID -19.

The 16-year-old student is the son of a Ryde Hospital healthcare worker who had contact with the 53-year-old male doctor who has the coronavirus.

A NSW Health spokeswoman on Saturday said authorities are still investigating how the boy contracted the virus, as they continue to wait for the mother’s test results.

A statement from the NSW Department of Education posted on the school’s Facebook page says students and staff identified as “close contacts” of the boy have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

“The school will promote the need for staff and students to remain at home if they are unwell. Those who become unwell will be sent home and asked to remain away until they are well,” the statement posted on Saturday reads.

The school will be thoroughly cleaned before reopening on Monday and says it will implement “the department’s infection control procedures”, promoting healthy hygiene habits, upholding daily cleaning routines, and providing hand sanitiser for staff and students on school grounds.

Among Saturday’s new cases of COVID-19 in NSW was a man in his 50s, a woman in her 40s, and a man in his 20s who contracted the virus as close contacts of previously confirmed cases.

A man in his 40s and another female in her 40s contracted the virus through family members.

A male in his 70s exhibited symptoms a day after returning from Italy and has been diagnosed with novel coronavirus.

NSW Health is contacting passengers on flight QR908 which left Doha on March 1.