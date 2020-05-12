Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW students are returning for one day of face-to-face learning per week. Image by Jenny Evans/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NSW schools could be full-time in weeks

By Dominica Sanda

May 12, 2020

2020-05-12 10:11:51

The NSW premier is hopeful schools will return to full-time face-to-face teaching by the end of the month as they reopen this week with staggered student attendance.

Students are returning for one day of face-to-face learning per week from Monday, with year 12 students to be back in public schools on average three days a week, with some returning full time.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the government has secured medical supplies to make sure there are enough hygiene products so schools can adhere to health advice and keep teachers, students and parents safe.

“Hopefully today will bring a sense of relief and sense to the community that we are moving forward in a positive way,” she told reporters in Sydney on Monday.

The premier expects to have students back at school full-time by the end of May if there aren’t spikes in COVID-19 cases over the next two weeks.

Authorities will look at the coronavirus data over the next fortnight before a decision is made on the rest of the school term.

“By the end of May, we anticipate there will be face-to-face teaching in many, if not the majority of schools,” she said.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell assured parents that schools were a safe place for their children with additional cleaning underway to ensure hygiene protocols are met.

More than 2000 litres of liquid soap, 22,000 bars of soap and more than 42,000 bottles of hand santiser have been dispatched to the state’s public schools.

Each NSW school will also have a non-contact temperature monitor.

“It is a very safe environment for children to be heading back into,” Ms Mitchell said alongside the premier.

“If the next couple of weeks go well, I am keen to get all children back into classrooms as soon as possible and we’re hoping that’s the end of May.”

