NSW schools open, online resources ready

NSW schools will stay open but parents are being encouraged to keep kids at home as the state ramps up online learning resources amid the coronavirus pandemic.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Monday announced no child would be turned away from a public school in the state.

However, she is urging parents to keep their children at home if they are in a position to do so.

“We are encouraging parents to keep their children at home. For those parents who have no option, schools will remain open,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

Single, standardised teaching units will be put in place so students get the same education whether they are at home or in the classroom.

“There will be a single unit of teaching for all teachers – online learning takes place until the school holidays commence in three weeks’ time,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“There won’t be a separate class for kids at home, there won’t be a separate class for kids at school, there will be one unit of teaching which makes it simple and practical.”

Almost one third of parents in NSW were already choosing to keep their kids at home, Ms Berejiklian said.

“Already last week we had up to 30 per cent of parents who chose to keep students or their children at home and we appreciate and anticipate that number will increase.”

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell says the state is well-prepared to tackle the challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are ready to transition and we have a lot of material that is ready to go. In challenging times we think this is the right decision to have made.”

Teachers, including those with health concerns, will be given more flexibility to work from home.

Education department secretary Mark Scott says classes will continue regardless of whether or not a student is at school or at home.

“Schools will be moving to flexible distance learning this week.

“Teachers will prepare units of work that can be completed by students if they are at home or at school.”

Opposition Leader Jodi McKay says the government needs to close schools immediately.

“Parents and teachers need clarity and leadership. I don’t see why schools are open in Australia,” she told reporters on Monday.

Schools in Victoria and the ACT will close on Tuesday.

Victoria has brought the state’s school holidays forward to support the early shutdown, and the ACT will have “pupil-free” classrooms where teaching is conducted online.

NSW is the state worst hit by the spread of the coronavirus. Some 136 people have now been added to the list of confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s tally to 669. Six people have died.