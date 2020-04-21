Weekly return to school in NSW from May 11

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW students will begin returning to school from May 11. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

health

Weekly return to school in NSW from May 11

By AAP

April 21, 2020

2020-04-21 10:33:02

School students across NSW will receive face-to-face learning one-day-a-week from May 11, building up to a full-time return to the classroom in late July.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday said public, Catholic and independent schools were all on board with the plan. Schools are currently open amid the coronavirus pandemic but students are encouraged to learn from home.

Current guidelines will remain in place for the first two weeks of term two through to May 11, after which students will need to attend school one-day-a-week.

No more than a quarter of the school cohort will be on campus at one time and students will learn the same unit of work regardless of their location.

The government is aiming for a full-time return to school in term three, starting in late July, but pledged to pay close attention to the data and change tack if required.

“Will it be the same as kids going to school under normal circumstances? No, it won’t,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Tuesday.

“We’ve made sure we’ve used this time not just to build up our online capacity … but we’ve also made sure we have enough hand sanitisers, soap and all those things which make a school community feel safe.”

Schools will also have the ability to temperature check students where appropriate and cleaning protocols will be ramped up. Medical advice dictates the highest transmission risk in schools is between teachers, rather than students.

Elderly or ill teachers have been advised to remain at home and teachers will receive priority coronavirus testing if suffering respiratory symptoms.

Meanwhile, six new cases of COVID-19 were on Tuesday confirmed in NSW, taking the state total to 2969 with 21 people in intensive care.

It’s the second consecutive day in which six new cases have been confirmed.

“We can now see a definite trend forming in terms of the reduced number of cases. But I do also want to stress that sometimes it just takes a handful of people to do the wrong thing to have all this hard work go to waste,” Ms Berejiklian said.

More than 1750 people have fully recovered from COVID-19 in NSW, chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant told reporters. Three quarters of those cases recovered within three weeks, while 95 per cent were fully recovered within six weeks.

However authorities remain focused on stopping the spread of COVID-19 cases linked to a nursing home in western Sydney, where 42 people have become infected.

NSW Health on Monday confirmed a second person at the Newmarch House nursing home in Caddens, a 94-year-old man, had died. He was the second person from the facility to die of the virus after a 93-year-old male resident died the previous day.

Newmarch House is home to about 100 people, with 28 residents and 14 staff infected with coronavirus as of Monday night and strict isolation protocols in place.

The men’s deaths brought the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 30.

A worker with mild symptoms entered Newmarch House on six consecutive days, leading Dr Chant to warn even those with minimal symptoms should avoid work and get tested.

Latest news

politics

Tax cuts, deregulation on road to recovery

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says the October budget will include a package of measures designed to stimulate growth after the coronavirus pandemic.

finance (general)

'We are not collapsing': Virgin chief

Virgin Australia will continue to operate while under voluntary administration and is "not collapsing", CEO Paul Scurrah says.

health

Weekly return to school in NSW from May 11

School students in NSW will begin a staggered return to the classroom from May 11, leading up to a full-time return to face-to-face learning from term three.

air transport

Virgin goes into voluntary administration

Australia's second-largest airline has gone into voluntary administration but plans to keep flying until the situation is resolved.

politics

Government refusing to buy stake in Virgin

The Morrison government is resisting pressure to save beleaguered airline Virgin Australia from collapse as the company goes into administration.

news

politics

Tax cuts, deregulation on road to recovery

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says the October budget will include a package of measures designed to stimulate growth after the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

Australian rules football

Dangerfield warming to AFL player hubs

AFL Players Association president Patrick Dangerfield says he's warming to the idea of quarantine hubs as a way to resume the AFL season this year.

world

homicide

At least 18 dead in Canada mass shooting

A gunman disguised as a police officer has killed at least 17 people in the deadliest shooting attack in Canada's history.