‘Complacency is our enemy’, NSW premier

Another resident of a coronavirus-plagued western Sydney aged care home who recently tested negative to COVID-19 has died.

The Anglicare-run Newmarch House on Monday confirmed the resident, who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, returned two negative tests before dying overnight.

The resident’s death follows a similar case, when NSW Health on Saturday reported a woman at the home who had recovered from coronavirus died of an unrelated illness on Friday.

The latest death comes as NSW recorded just one new case of COVID-19 with the premier noting she’s “extremely worried” about the risk of complacency as the state begins easing restrictions.

Gladys Berejiklian on Monday urged people to adhere to social distancing, avoid crowds, and be responsible until the pandemic is over – which she noted could still be some time away.

“Complacency is a big concern, it bothers me, it worries me,” she told reporters in Sydney.

“We have to assume every time we leave the house that we have the virus and that everybody else we come in contact with has the virus.”

From Friday, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed and up to five people, including children, will be able to visit households.

Religious gatherings and places of worship will also be able to welcome up to 10 people while restaurants and cafes will be allowed to have up to 10 patrons at a time while ensuring they maintain social distancing.

A total of 10 guests will be allowed at weddings and up to 20 people at indoor funerals and up to 30 at outdoor funerals.

But the premier has pleaded with people to not let their guard down noting “complacency is our enemy”.

“When you have groups of more than 10, even if they are social distancing, it is a threat to health,” she said.

“The virus is as deadly today as it was last week.”

She urged people with the slightest symptoms to get tested for COVID-19 and stay home until they’re cleared.

People should still work from home where they can, with Ms Berejiklian recommending staggered work hours when people return to the office.

“We don’t want to see large crowds using public transport in peak hours,” she said.

“We are not recommending any change to people’s work balance and where they are working from.”

Students are returning for one day of face-to-face learning per week from Monday with Ms Berejiklian hoping full-time attendance in schools will resume by the end of May.

The premier said year 12 students will be back in public schools on average three days a week – with some going back full time this week.

More than 5200 people were tested for coronavirus in the latest 24-hour period with the one new confirmed case being a returned traveller from the United Kingdom.

As the government begins to ease restrictions, businesses are starting to plan for a return to activity.

The NSW District Court on Monday announced it intends to lift the temporary suspension of jury trials in some courtrooms in Sydney, Parramatta and Newcastle district courts from June 15.

Jurors will undergo temperature testing, have to adhere to social distancing and have individual meals. There’ll be additional cleaning and limited public access to courtrooms.

Meanwhile, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said the average number of infringement notices for people flouting COVID-19 rules has decreased with a total of 14 fines issued since Friday.

“Health experts have said that without a vaccine life can’t go back to normal, but if we continue to show high levels of adherence to the ministerial directions, we can continue to edge closer to normal life – and hopefully, sooner,” he said in a statement on Monday.

No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in NSW, with the state’s death toll remaining at 46.