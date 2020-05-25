Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW minister Andrew Constance says monitoring social distancing on trains is a "real challenge". Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

health

NSW on alert with 1.2M kids on the move

By Heather McNab

May 25, 2020

2020-05-25 07:03:30

Hundreds of extra security and marshalling officers are out in force across the Sydney transport network as students return to public schools full-time and more people go back to work.

The extra staff will be monitoring social distancing of 1.5 metres and overcrowding as commuters try to get to their destinations on Monday.

Under coronavirus prevention measures, Sydney buses can carry 12 people, train carriages can have 32 passengers and a single Manly ferry can transport 245 people.

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance warned train stations could be temporarily closed if there’s overcrowding.

“We’ve got 1.2 million kids on the move,” he told Nine’s Today Show on Monday.

“We have got green dots everywhere on the transport network … we just need everyone to be patient.”

Mr Constance said if parents can drive their children to school they should and if people can work from home they shouldn’t go to work, or avoid travelling at peak times if they do.

Asked if public transport was safe, Mr Constance said it was safe “if people stay 1.5 metres away from each other”.

The return to the classrooms full-time comes two months after COVID-19 restrictions forced around 800,000 public school children to study remotely.

Some independent and Catholic schools will also return full-time on Monday while others are working towards a June 1 return date.

Meanwhile, beauty salons in NSW will be able to open for business in one week as the state government further eases COVID-19 restrictions.

“A big day for women in our community, a big day for everybody in the community – beauty salons are open, tanning salons, nail salons, waxing salons – how good is this Sunday?,” NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

Beauty salons will be allowed to begin treatments from June 1 but strict new rules will apply.

Before reopening, businesses will require a COVID-19 safe plan which includes removing books and magazines from waiting areas, stepping up hygiene protocols and keeping a record of attendance.

No more than 10 clients will be allowed inside salons at any one time and four square metres of space must be allowed per person.

It comes as NSW on Sunday recorded one new coronavirus case – a returned traveller from the United Kingdom – from more than 6800 tests.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet on Sunday announced zoos, reptile parks and aquariums would also be re-opening from June 1.

Extra safety measures will be in place including enhanced cleaning and limited visitor numbers so that four square metres of space is allowed per person.

The Berejiklian government also announced a $50 million package to support art and cultural organisations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds will be delivered in two stages, with the first stage to support not-for-profit art and cultural organisations to hibernate temporarily, with the second stage to help them restart operations in the coming months.

