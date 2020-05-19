NSW students to return to school full time

NSW public schools will return to the classroom full-time next week, two months after COVID-19 restrictions forced around 800,000 children to study remotely.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is due to confirm the return date of May 25 on Tuesday.

But assemblies or excursions are likely to still be banned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Face-to-face learning had resumed across NSW last week for year 12 students at state and independent schools, but only for an average of three to four days a week while other students were allowed to go to school at least one day a week.

It comes as the NSW transport minister warned of indefinite Sydney traffic chaos as social distancing measures force people returning to on-site employment off public transport.

Ms Berejiklian on Monday said peak-hour bus and train services were already at capacity – with just 12 passengers per bus and 32 per train carriage permitted.

Ms Berejiklian and Transport Minister Andrew Constance on Monday said workers would for the foreseeable future need to shift their schedules to off-peak bus and train transport, take alternative ferry and light rail routes or drive, drop off, cycle or walk.

This would inevitably clog Sydney roads.

Mr Constance said some 87 million vehicle movements were on Friday recorded around the state as people continued to work from home – down from an average 105 million.

The maximum number of daily public transport trips permitted amid social distancing guidelines, meanwhile, would be 600,000 per day – down from 2.2 million.

Ms Berejiklian said public transport commuters should try to travel between 10am and 2pm in order to save peak-hour space for essential workers and construction workers.

Socially-distanced seating on public transport would be marked out in “green dots” in what Mr Constance characterised as a “nudge” to keep people 1.5 metres apart.

Overflow parking, meanwhile, would be established in various Sydney locations – most notably inner Sydney’s Moore Park – for vehicle commuters, with socially-distanced CBD shuttles.

The recommendations come as a man aged in his 60s became the 48th fatality in NSW, while the state only recorded one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday from some 6000 tests, with six people in intensive care.

The man, who died on Sunday, caught the virus from a personal contact and had underlying health problems, NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said.