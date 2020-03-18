Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW is taking a series of unprecedented measures to contain the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. Image by Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS

health

NSW taking drastic steps to slow virus

By AAP reporters

March 18, 2020

2020-03-18 07:47:45

NSW is turning to a series of unprecedented measures to contain the rapidly-spreading coronavirus as the number of confirmed infections continues to climb.

Universities are suspending face-to-face classes, businesses are urging staff to avoid the office and a string of major events have been cancelled in an attempt to keep the virus in check.

The University of Technology Sydney says 27 students and one teacher will be required to self-isolate after a confirmed coronavirus case on campus.

“UTS is in contact with the student and their family to offer support and counselling through what is undoubtedly a difficult time,” a spokesman said on Tuesday evening.

“The student is receiving appropriate medical care and is recovering at home in isolation.”

Macquarie University has also suspended classes after a student was infected, while the University of Sydney will deliver all classes online from March 23.

Residents flouting a ban on mass gatherings could be fined $11,000 or jailed for up to six months.

NSW Police will temporarily halt major roadside drug and alcohol testing operations amid hygiene concerns.

Police deputy commissioner Gary Worboys said on Wednesday police would continue to conduct mobile random breath testing and would boost the police presence around shopping centres and hospitals to maintain calm.

“People need to be rest assured that we still have a strong emphasis right across the state on road safety. If people think this is a time where they can drink and drive, they are horribly mistaken,” Mr Worboys told the Nine Network.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in NSW almost doubled over the weekend and by Tuesday had reached 210.

The Sydney Opera House on Tuesday cancelled all public performances until March 29, while Australian Fashion Week in May has also been called off.

Music festival Splendour in the Grass has been postponed from July until October, while Groovin the Moo was cancelled outright.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday announced a $2.3 billion economic package to ease worries about the financial impact of the virus.

The stimulus package consists of $700 million for health care and $1.6 billion for job creation and tax relief.

The $700 million for health services will help ramp up COVID-19 testing, establish dedicated fever clinics and double intensive care capacity.

“Our approach in relation to dollars in NSW will be first and foremost to save lives,” Ms Berejiklian said in Sydney on Tuesday.

