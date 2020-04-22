NSW virus toll hits 33, teachers slam plan

The NSW Teachers Federation wants the state government to dump its plan to stagger school attendance for students in term two, saying it’s unworkable.

Meanwhile, the deaths of three more people from coronavirus have been confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 33.

Five new cases of coronavirus have been reported, taking the total to 2974, with at least 20 people in intensive care.

The latest toll includes a 92-year-old woman who died on Tuesday morning at Anglicare’s Newmarch House aged care home in Caddens. Newmarch House is home to about 100 people with 28 residents and 14 staff infected with the coronavirus.

The woman’s death is the third at the facility, following those of two men aged 93 and 94.

A 75-year-old man also died at St George Hospital and an 80-year-old woman died who was part of the Gosford Hospital coronavirus cluster.

Meanwhile, NSW Teachers Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos has described the government’s plan to have 25 per cent of a school student body rotating through a school one day a week as incomprehensible.

“It beggars belief,” Mr Gavrielatos told Nine’s Today show on Wednesday.

“It fails to appreciate, let alone comprehend, the massive organisational and timetabling challenges that presents for schools.”

School students across NSW are supposed to attend class for face-to-face learning one day a week from May 11, building up to a full-time return to the classroom in term three.

This means no more than a quarter of a school cohort will be on campus at any one time.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Wednesday public, Catholic and independent schools were all on board with the plan and the NSW department of education had already reached out to school principals with ideas.

Principals could bring students back on to campus by school house colour or with an alphabetical list so siblings attend school on the same day, Ms Berejiklian told Nine.

But Mr Gavrielatos disagreed, saying the plan was “contributing significantly to the stress levels of our teachers and principals”.

“Trying to timetable 25 per cent of our kids one day a week, at staggered times, with staggered lunches and staggered recesses, we can’t see how that can work.”

Schools are currently open amid the coronavirus pandemic but students are encouraged to learn from home if they can.

The government is aiming for a full-time return to school in term three starting in late July.