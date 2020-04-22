NSW virus toll hits 33, teachers slam plan

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The repatriation of healthy Ruby Princess crew has begun as NSW recorded six new cases on Tuesday. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

health

NSW virus toll hits 33, teachers slam plan

By AAP

April 22, 2020

2020-04-22 08:28:22

The NSW Teachers Federation wants the state government to dump its plan to stagger school attendance for students in term two, saying it’s unworkable.

Meanwhile, the deaths of three more people from coronavirus have been confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 33. 

Five new cases of coronavirus have been reported, taking the total to 2974, with at least 20 people in intensive care.

The latest toll includes a 92-year-old woman who died on Tuesday morning at Anglicare’s Newmarch House aged care home in Caddens. Newmarch House is home to about 100 people with 28 residents and 14 staff infected with the coronavirus.

The woman’s death is the third at the facility, following those of two men aged 93 and 94.

A 75-year-old man also died at St George Hospital and an 80-year-old woman died who was part of the Gosford Hospital coronavirus cluster.

Meanwhile, NSW Teachers Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos has described the government’s plan to have 25 per cent of a school student body rotating through a school one day a week as incomprehensible.

“It beggars belief,” Mr Gavrielatos told Nine’s Today show on Wednesday.

“It fails to appreciate, let alone comprehend, the massive organisational and timetabling challenges that presents for schools.”

School students across NSW are supposed to attend class for face-to-face learning one day a week from May 11, building up to a full-time return to the classroom in term three.

This means no more than a quarter of a school cohort will be on campus at any one time.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Wednesday public, Catholic and independent schools were all on board with the plan and the NSW department of education had already reached out to school principals with ideas.

Principals could bring students back on to campus by school house colour or with an alphabetical list so siblings attend school on the same day, Ms Berejiklian told Nine.

But Mr Gavrielatos disagreed, saying the plan was “contributing significantly to the stress levels of our teachers and principals”.

“Trying to timetable 25 per cent of our kids one day a week, at staggered times, with staggered lunches and staggered recesses, we can’t see how that can work.”

Schools are currently open amid the coronavirus pandemic but students are encouraged to learn from home if they can.

The government is aiming for a full-time return to school in term three starting in late July.

Latest news

politics

Surgery first step to post-pandemic life

Hospitals will prepare for elective surgeries to resume next week after the nation's leaders decided on an important step on Australia's path back to normality.

health

NSW virus toll hits 33, teachers slam plan

NSW teachers are worried the state government's back-to-school plan for mid-May is unworkable while two new coronavirus deaths have been reported in the state.

politics

Government must save Virgin: Nats senator

Former cabinet minister Matt Canavan believes the federal government must step in to save Virgin with thousands of jobs at the airline on the line.

health

Third death in NSW aged care virus cluster

Anglicare has confirmed a 92-year-old woman at its Newmarch House aged care home in western Sydney has died, the third elderly resident with COVID-19 to die.

politics

Elective surgery set to resume next week

A resumption in elective surgeries and moves towards returning students to classrooms are the first steps in the lifting of coronavirus-driven restrictions.

news

politics

Surgery first step to post-pandemic life

Hospitals will prepare for elective surgeries to resume next week after the nation's leaders decided on an important step on Australia's path back to normality.

sport

rugby league

NRL hopes TV talks are done by week's end

The NRL holds hope of finalising talks with broadcasters this week in order to give clubs a better picture of what the restructured 2020 season will look like.

world

crime, law and justice

Canada mass shooting toll expected to rise

Police expect to find more victims of Canada's deadliest mass shooting once they can identify all the crime scenes.