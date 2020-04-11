Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW has been testing over 4000 for COVID-19 a day, but could have less than 50 new cases this week. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

health

‘NSW, thanks for buying us time on virus’

By Luke Costin

April 11, 2020

2020-04-11 22:11:00

NSW is closing in on a week without the new daily coronavirus infections exceeding 50 but health authorities warn there is still a long way to go.

The state has been testing more than 4000 people a day but last recorded more than 50 cases within 24 hours on April 5.

Nationally, new cases have fallen below 100 per day.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerri Chant said Australians should be “incredibly pleased” with the latest results but warns “this is going to be a long journey”.

“It has bought us time to reflect how we are going to navigate the journey ahead,” she said on Saturday.

Just 139 people have caught the virus locally in the past week, taking known community transmissions to 1055 in NSW.

“We are currently seeing low rates of suppressed transmission in the community and that’s pleasing,” she said on Saturday.

“But in the end, we have to look at when the vaccine will be available, how we will navigate our role through that, what is the optimal settings

“We are currently considering the position in relation to schools for term two.”

Premier Gladys Berejiklian urged the state’s 7.5 million people to all assume they have the virus and avoid gathering outside their household for Easter or Passover.

“Unfortunately extended families can’t get together (for Easter or Passover) either,” she said.

“That’s something I really want to stress and that will keep the community safe.

“I don’t want to see those numbers go up. I don’t want to see us in a situation where this gets out of control.”

The coronavirus death toll in NSW rose on Saturday to 23, after a 91-year-old woman with a pre-existing medical condition died.

The source of her infection remains unknown.

More than 200 COVID-19 patients are in NSW hospitals with about 30 in intensive care.

At least 46 crew members of the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise ship berthed at Port Kembla have returned positive swabs for the virus, as have 19 Qantas staff members.

Police have urged people to avoid travelling for Easter.

Despite this, more than 50 people have been fined $1000 each since Thursday for non-essential outings.

That includes the driver of a Sydney-registered car found near Wagga Wagga, a Victorian man towing a trail bike from Wollongong to Deniliquin and a Surry Hills woman who told police “it’s a free country” when asked why she was out.

